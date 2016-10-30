Rim Holidays – Veterans Day (Part One)

Veterans Day has come down to us as the successor to Armistice Day, commemorating the end of World War I. It was Nov. 11, 1918 when that “war to end all wars” concluded with a signed peace agreement. The following year President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed the date as a national day of remembrance, and by 1938 it had become a federal holiday.

In 1954, with World War II behind us, the holiday was changed to Veterans Day. Its purpose was to honor the courage and patriotism of all those who served in the armed forces.

A friend of mine met his son at the airport when the boy returned from a combat mission in one of our wars. He had been an outgoing lad, president of his class in school, active in his church youth group. Now he had been wounded and sent home. As they drove home the boy was very quiet, but then suddenly blurted out with terror in his voice, “Dad, I killed 19 men that I know of.”

Such stories among friends and families remind us that Veterans Day is more than a vacation from school or the fun of a parade. The commemoration still has this twofold meaning. It is an appreciation for those who have fought to defend America’s freedom and worldwide interests. It also is a day to remember that the horrors of war are beyond imagination to all except those who experience it firsthand.

The relative isolation of the Rim Country was no buffer against the intrusion of wars. The people of this beautiful land in Arizona’s central mountains have served in every war and conflict since settlement. Many of the ranchers, gold miners and merchants who were the first to arrive here served in the Civil War, either the Union or Confederate Armies. They came here to establish squatter’s rights, establish mining claims, and raise their families on ranches. However, no sooner did they come to these meadows and valleys than they found themselves fighting the Native tribes. The Indian Wars in the Rim Country began in 1864 and continued until almost 1890. Raids, skirmishes and even pitched battles left hundreds dead among settlers, military and Native Americans.

Some of the old-timers buried in our cemeteries were veterans of that war, though few of them wore a uniform. Rim Country graves hold their markers and memories. A search of the cemeteries will reveal the names of veterans who fought in every war since the War Between the States.

Among the first soldiers to serve here was a Mexican immigrant named Andres Moreno. He had enlisted in Company E of the Arizona Volunteer Infantry at Tubac after the Gadsden Purchase moved the U.S. boundary south and he became a citizen. Stationed at Camp Lincoln in the Verde Valley (later Camp Verde) his company made many forays into the Rim Country scouting out Apaches and their camps. The Arizona Volunteer Infantry had been raised by Arizona’s Governor Goodwin to protect the settlers after the regular Army units had departed to fight the Civil War. Private Moreno made his mark when on one occasion his company came upon the Natural Bridge, the first white men to lay eyes upon this natural wonder. They destroyed an Apache camp there and took an old man prisoner. The report of their sergeant to the commander contains the earliest description of the Natural Bridge to be found.

After his hitch with the Volunteers, Moreno made his way to New Mexico where he married and began a family. They were among several families enticed by a freighter named Solomon Barth to come to Arizona where they settled the town of St. Johns. Later Moreno developed his own freighting business in Globe, and it was while transporting several persons to Flagstaff that one of his passengers, an itinerant lawyer named Knox Lee, shot and killed Moreno during an argument on the Mogollon Rim at Baker’s Butte. His grave and the military headstone with his name, rank and company, can be seen along the Crook Trail (Forest Road 300). Each Veterans Day and Memorial Day an anonymous, but patriotic person places a flag on the grave. [1]

[1] The dramatic and romantic story of the Moreno family is told in the book by Stanley Brown, “Andres and Delfina.” It can be purchased at the Rim Country Museum gift shop.