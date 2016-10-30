Shelby School Students Collecting Money For Unicef

Wow, what an exciting weekend Bill and I had. Our children decided we needed to be at our granddaughter’s wedding in Coronado, Calif. so it was arranged that we would stay at our daughter Vicki’s house, spend the night and then the next day, drive the rest of the way to Coronado. We had never gone over that bridge before and it was a bit scary, but seeing those big ships was quite a sight.

Our hotel room was a quaint 12 occupant hotel, very homey and comfortable and not too far away from our granddaughter’s wedding sight which was right on the beach. If anyone is familiar with the area, it was called “Dog Beach.” The wedding sight was very close to the water, and we had to struggle through about 100 yards of soft sand to get to the arch which had been set up by our new grandson’s parents. Kathy and Scott made up their own vows and against the setting sun, the sight was a memorable one.

The reception was at an upscale Italian restaurant not too far away

from the beach. Again, the scenery was unforgettable, the restaurant was located on the bay, and the tall buildings were all lit up across the water and the sailboats were passing by as we were treated to canapes before the main meal.

Bill and I were introduced to Scott’s parents and aunts and uncles as we were seated with many of the bridegroom’s relatives.

The whole experience is an unforgettable one that Bill and I will remember for a long time.

Shelby School

This year, Shelby School students have been learning about global citizenship and the value of helping others. It follows naturally that the kids have become very excited about contributing to UNICEF (United Children’s Fund) this Halloween. Each classroom has a fundraising goal, and has been participating in an ongoing bake sale for UNICEF at lunchtime.

Worldwide, many kids need medicine, nutrition, clean water, emergency relief and education, and UNICEF works to give them healthier lives and brighter futures. For instance, $5 can provide children with 13 doses of measles vaccine, $15 can provide a child with clean, safe water for one year, and $50 can provide 35 malnourished children nutrition for one day!

So, when Shelby students come trick-or-treating at your door this Monday night, they’ll be collecting donations in UNICEF boxes. Please consider giving some change, dollars or even a check made out to UNICEF. On behalf of our Shelby students, thank you.

Double D Doings

It’s not too late to put a costume together for the Halloween party at the Double D on Saturday, Oct. 29. The fun will be if you can guess who is under the mask. If putting on a costume is not your thing, that’s OK, come and enjoy the music by Carl Anthony. He will be playing from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. The kids will be doing their thing on Monday, gathering up all that candy, so why not enjoy your Halloween too. Ethel will also be supplying a few munchies to enjoy as you listen to the music.

Anniversaries

I don’t have any more birthdays listed for October, so I will mention the first week in November anniversaries. Friday, Nov. 4, Tonto Village I residents Curt and Kathy Arrants will celebrate their 44th wedding anniversary. On Saturday, Nov. 5, Ron and Lonie Smith of Ellison Creek Summer Homes will celebrate their 56th wedding anniversary. It’s a pleasure and a privilege to wish good friends all the joy your hearts can hold. Happy anniversary to the Arrants and Smiths.

Recipe

Are you indulging in anything pumpkin these days? There is a recipe in the cookbook, “Fireflies Can Cook” that uses pumpkin. It is called:

SPICY PUMPKIN BARS

Submitted by Joan Phippeny of Payson

4 large eggs

1 3/4 cups sugar

1 cup of oil

1 (16 oz. can of solid pack pumpkin)

2 cups all purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

1 cup golden raisins

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In mixer, beat eggs until frothy, beat in sugar for 2 minutes. Beat in the oil and pumpkin. Sift dry ingredients over the raisins and fold dry mixture into the egg mixture. Do not overmix. Pour into a greased and floured 13x9 pan. Bake in oven for 35 to 40 minutes or until done. Cool on rack and cut into 24 squares. You may want to bake in a larger pan so bars are not so thick.