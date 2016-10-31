Griffin Takes Over Marketing, Public Relations For College District

Leitha Griffin, longtime resident of Gila County, will take over marketing and public relations for the Gila Community College District. Griffin moves from her recent position as administrative assistant/student support services.



Griffin holds a bachelor’s degree from Liberty University and continues to be active in many community activities.

“I am excited and accept the challenge of moving the college mission forward and continue to make the college an integral part of our communities throughout Gila County,” she said.

For information on all course offerings or to arrange for academic advising call 928-425-8481 in Globe or Payson at 928-468-8039.