Mexican Gray Wolves Willing To Foster Pups Born To Other Wolves In Captivity

Mexican gray wolves have proved willing to raise pups born to other parents in captivity and slipped into their dens.

Biologists hailed the success of the effort in “cross fostering” the endangered wolves, saying it will boost the chance the wolves will ultimately establish a self-sustaining population in Arizona and New Mexico.

The experiment involved two pups born in the Brookfield Zoo in Illinois, but then slipped into the den of a wolf pair in Arizona.

In April, five Mexican wolf pups were born at the Illinois zoo, part of the ongoing captive breeding program that has sustained the reintroduction effort.

Biologists placed two of the pups in the den of the Arizona-based Elk Horn Pack of wild wolves, which already had a litter. The technique, which has proven successful with wolves and other wildlife, shows promise to improve the genetic diversity of the wild wolf population.

On Sept. 18, the Mexican wolf Interagency Field Team captured a male wolf pup from the pack. A genetic test revealed it was one of the two pups born in the zoo. During the capture and handling, biologists gave the wolf a brief exam, administered vaccines, and fitted him with a radio collar, which will allow the Interagency Field Team to track him and learn important information about the animal’s survival, dispersal, and potential new pack formation in the future.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department, the Chicago Zoological Society (CZS), the Endangered Wolf Center (EWC), the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) and the White Mountain Apache Tribe all collaborated in the effort.

At least one additional cross-fostered pup has survived with the Panther Creek Pack in Arizona. In May, biologists added two Mexican wolf pups born at the Endangered Wolf Center in Missouri to a five-pup litter in the den of the Panther Creek Pack, increasing the litter size to seven. The Panther Creek Pack was recently confirmed as having at minimum of six pups.

“We are thrilled to hear that cross-fostered pups have been located and are doing well with their foster packs,” said Bill Zeigler, senior vice president of animal programs for CZS. “The success of the program is a true testament to the collaboration with our partners.”

“A big advantage of cross-fostering is that we’re introducing wolf pups that have had minimal contact with humans offering a chance to improve genetic diversity while maintaining social tolerance for Mexican wolf recovery,” said Jim deVos, assistant director for Wildlife Management for Arizona Game and Fish.

Wolf biologists attempted an additional cross-fostering adoption last April, this one involving two pups born at the Endangered Wolf Center placed in the den of the New Mexico-based Sheepherder’s Baseball Park Pack. The Interagency Field Team continues efforts to document pup survival in this pack.

This year is the first time since 1998 when the Mexican Wolf Recovery Program began releasing Mexican wolves back into the wild that pups born in the captive breeding program have been successfully cross-fostered into the wild. In 2015, the Interagency Field Team fostered two pups from one wild litter to another, and has recently confirmed one of those pups is alive in the wild. This pup, M1347, set off exploring apparently with an uncollared female.

Currently, 243 Mexican gray wolves live in captive breeding programs in 54 institutions. As of December 2015, at least 97 Mexican gray wolves lived in the wild along the border between Arizona and New Mexico centered on Alpine. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has proposed greatly expanding the area in which it will introduce wolves and let them wander without the threat of recapture. If approved, the expansion would allow the wolves to move into Rim Country.