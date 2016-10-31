What Do Trout Eat?

My Uncle Bud taught me to fly fish when I was about 10 years old. He always used a coachman wet fly, which naturally became my favorite fly too. He liked it because it had a white wing that he could easily track in the stream, and he believed it was a great imitation of the body structure of most aquatic insects in the water. I still tie that fly and use it today along with a handful of other wet flies.

When folks think about fly fishing, they picture delicate casts with a dry fly bobbing along on the surface. I too enjoy the thrill of seeing a trout rise to the surface to take my fly, and appreciate the sense of accomplishment of deceiving the trout to take an artificial fly that I hoped matched the hatch. Unlike many fly fishermen, however, well over 95 percent of my fly fishing is done with wet flies, bead heads, midges, wooly buggers, and streamers below the surface of the water.

Trout target several groups of aquatic insects, including mayflies, stoneflies, caddisflies, midges, damselflies, and dragonflies. All of these insects have immature stages in the water and spend the bulk of that time on or near the bottom of a stream or lake. That’s why I fish with flies that imitate these aquatic life stages.

Mayflies, perhaps the most important group of insects to trout, are the order of insects called Ephemeroptera. The name suggests these insects are ephemeral, but that is really far from the truth. While their winged, adult life lasts for just 24-48 hours, the water-dwelling nymphal stages last a year or more. So trout search for these mayflies nymphs crawling on rocks or being washed downstream.

There are three major types of mayfly nymphs: burrowers, swimmers, and crawlers. The burrowers and swimmers are generally elongated, thin-bodied nymphs. The burrowers live in silt or fine grained sand areas of the stream that often have a slower current. The swimmers have a broader range and are found in fast as well as slow sections of a stream.

The crawlers are more flattened and wider bodied. They are more often found in faster currents and their flattened shape and sprawled legs help them hold tightly to the rocks in the faster sections of the stream.

Take some time and carefully lift a few rocks in the water where you are fishing to get a good idea of the size and shape of the mayflies present that the trout are likely eating.

After a year or more in the water, the burrowing, swimming, and crawling nymphs transform to the next stage called the dun or the sub-imago. This is a vulnerable time for the insect as it has to come to the surface and shed its nymphal skin, break through the water surface to open its wings, and allow them to dry sufficiently before flying off to a nearby bush or tree. As you can imagine, trout love to feed on mayflies while they are making this transformation, so an emerger pattern is a great fly to use at this time.

These duns usually rest for up to a day or two in the vegetation and then return in the spinner or imago stage to mate in the air and deposit their eggs in the stream. Then they die, providing a meal as they float downstream. As you can see, the one or two days during which they transform into a winged adult and returning to the stream to lay eggs offers a very short window for the trout — compared to the yearlong sojourn in the nymph stage. When the insects assume their dun and spinner stages, dry fly fishing works great. That’s when fly fishermen are focused on trying to “match the hatch.”

But for the rest of the year, the nymphs remain hidden beneath the surface. So day in and day out, you’ll do better fishing under the surface with flies that match the general body shape and size of the mayfly nymphs the trout see every day.