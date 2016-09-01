Bonita Creek Area Debris Burns Spawn Smoke

Tonto National Forest fire specialists took advantage of the wet weather to burn 20 acres of vegetative debris piles in the Bonita Creek area, and 35 acres of vegetative debris piles in the Long/Mead Ranch area on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 26 and 27.

Residual smoke from these burns may linger in the area through Tuesday, Aug. 30.

Prescribed fire gives land managers the important option of treating areas with fire under favorable conditions, which helps to protect the natural and cultural resources, while decreasing danger to the public and firefighters.