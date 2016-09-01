County Moving Slowly On Courthouse Improvements

With limited space, the county is doing what it can to improve the offices at the Gila County Courthouse in Payson.

One option involves building a new, larger courthouse in what was the Napa Auto Parts store on Main Street, immediately adjacent to the Payson jail.

The Gila County Board of Supervisors recently authorized staff to enter into discussions with the Gordian Group to possibly build the Superior Court North Facility. Those discussions are ongoing.

As staff waits for those improvements, the county has already started work to improve conditions in the current space, which most agree is severely overcrowded.

On the first floor of the courthouse at the corner of Main Street and the Beeline Highway, crews are installing new storage shelves, relocating a wall, upgrading lighting, and installing new flooring and ceiling in the Justice Court, said Steve Sanders, director of Gila County Public Works.

The county hopes to complete the $13,300 project this week.

On the second floor, crews are opening up additional office space for the Gila County Attorney’s Office.

The $28,100 project includes moving walls, adding doors, increasing hallway and walkway widths and improving storage areas. That work should be also completed by the end of the month.

The county plans additional improvements for the courthouse in fiscal year 2018/2019, Sanders said.