Get County Fair Tickets At Farmer's Market

Come to the Sept. 3 Farmer’s Market to purchase advance tickets for the carnival and the Northern Gila County Fair.

This Saturday, Sept. 3, the folks with the Fair will have a booth at the Farmer’s Market in the Sawmill Crossings parking lot to sell the advance carnival and fair ticket entry wristbands.

Advanced carnival tickets are for unlimited carnival rides, September 8th – 11th. They are good for any day the Fair is open and cost $20 each. Redeem tickets at the Carnival Ticket booth. More information can be found about the carnival by going to www.greatnortherncarnival.com.

Normal ticket prices for admission to the 2016 Northern Gila County Fair are $3 for Friday, Sept. 9, and Sunday, Sept. 11.

On Saturday, Sept. 10, the price will be $3.00 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The admission price rises to $5.00 after 5:00 p.m. for the Ranch Rodeo and dance. The advance sale wristbands sell for just $10.00 and are good for the entire weekend including the special Saturday Ranch Rodeo and Dance with the Ron Gibson Band.

More information about the Fair, the schedule of events and exhibits can be found at www.NorthernGilaCountyFair.com.

See you at the Farmer's Market!