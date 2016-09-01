Historic Bush Highway From Sycamore Creek

Today, in the seventh and final part of our series about the route the old-timers drove when they wanted to go to the Valley in the early 1950s, we will travel south from Sycamore Creek through the lower desert.

Our trip for today begins at the old, washed- out concrete pad where the Bush Highway crossed Sycamore Creek at the bottom of Screwtail Hill. Someone asked where the name comes from. The origins of the name are a bit fuzzy, but one popular story maintains the road’s hairpin turns resembled the twists in a pig’s curly tail.

Our trip takes us further south along a short stretch of the old road along the south side of Sycamore Creek to near the current highway, where it climbed the hill and turned south. About a half-mile south of the Sycamore Creek bridges, look for the old route on a ridge east of Highway 87, running parallel to the highway for a short distance before merging into the current highway alignment.

About a mile further south, the old route angled off to the west, and passed the Dos S Ranch before circling back and crossing the current highway. This ranch, on the banks of Sycamore Creek (Yup, the same one we started at today), was an important water source for early travelers along this hot, low-desert stretch.

We can find the old route again just south of milepost 210, where a road on the right goes to the old ranch, and a crossover road takes you across the northbound lanes and onto Forest Road (FR) 11, another drivable stretch of the old route. FR 11 is rough, rocky and washed out in places for the first couple of miles, crossing several sand washes, some on wide concrete pads. It then follows Mesquite Wash for a distance. Plowing through the loose sand must have posed quite a challenge for the vehicles of the day, with their low-powered engines and narrow tires. Even with our modern Jeeps, with four-wheel drive and wide tires, we can feel the drag of the dry sand. Don’t try to drive this part with your car, or with any two-wheel-drive vehicle, for that matter.

But you can get a good look at this stretch without actually driving it from the current Highway 87. The best view is from the northbound lanes, and the best way to describe it is to start northward from a fixed point further south on the highway.

Let’s pick the junction of Highway 87 and the Four Peaks Road, FR 143, as our starting point. Heading north, a small mountain range rises in front of you, the one with all of the big granite boulders. Nowadays, we race up and over this hill (called “Tombstone”) at 65 mph without even thinking about it. However, it presented a major obstacle to early road builders. They went around it, and as you go over this hill and start down the other side, you can see the part of the old route down in the valley to your right. The old-time road builders didn’t even attempt to cross this rock pile, they put their road around the east end instead.

But let’s get back down to where we were ... on the old route in Mesquite Wash. After driving up the wash for awhile, the route climbs out of the wash and passes around the east end of the mountain, where it eventually intersects with FR 143, the Four Peaks Road.

Turn right here. The old route is now part of the current FR 143 and you are heading back toward Highway 87.

After a couple of miles, you will come to a parking area on your left for the off-highway vehicle area. The old route bears to the left, through this parking area, and heads southwest all the way to Highway 87. There is no highway access there, but the old route follows the current northbound lanes for a short distance, then parallels the highway on a ridge to the east, before heading south toward Saguaro Lake. This part is not drivable, so you might as well continue on back to the highway. FR 143 joins Highway 87 at the point we talked about earlier.

As for the old route, as it gets closer to the current Bush Highway and becomes part of a designated off-highway vehicle route. It passes behind the overflow parking area for Saguaro Lake before joining, and actually crossing, the current Bush Highway near the Butcher Jones Beach turnoff.

The route then rejoins the current Bush Highway alignment just west of Saguaro Lake. The rest of the old route followed the current Bush Highway alignment, crossing the Salt River at Blue Point, then continuing south until it became what is now Power Road in east Mesa.

This is the end of our series on the old Bush Highway. Driving the challenging road in the early ’50s with the vehicles of the time offered quite an adventure. In our next column, we will get back to some off-road adventures of our own — maybe a little closer to home.

Until next time ... Happy Jeepin’.