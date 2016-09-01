Ombudsman Will Help Water Companies

The Arizona Corporation Commission has hired an ombudsman to help both the customers and managers of the small private water companies the state regulates, including Payson Water District.

Utilities Division Assistant Director Elijah Abinah will fill the new position created in June to ensure safe and reliable water service to customers statewide.

The office will offer more points of contact for water companies, especially those that are struggling financially or operationally as is the case with many small rural utilities.

“Elijah will be a strong leader in this role and will serve as a valuable asset for the commission, the utilities, and the public in finding solutions to difficult water problems,” said Chairman Doug Little.

The Residential Utility Consumer Office (RUCO) and Arizonans for Responsible Water Policy supported the creation of such an office to help small water company owners and customers better navigate commission proceedings.

“This is the communication avenue we’ve been needing from the customer to the utility to the commission,” said Commissioner Tom Forese. “Elijah will be an important point person to forwarding the commission’s water polices and putting them in action where they are needed most.

Abinah joined the Arizona Corporation Commission in January of 2003 and has more than 22 years of experience in public utility regulation. Abinah has been a key participant in Power Africa and USAID efforts through the National Association of Regulatory Commissioners (NARUC) in Nigeria and recently Uganda. His work at the commission includes reviewing and making recommendations on utility matters filed by the commission including rate cases for electric, gas, water, telecommunications, consumer complaint, and rules and regulations.