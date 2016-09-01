Payson Police Dept. Called, Steve Dehaan Came

When the Payson Police Department’s dispatch system went down recently, officials knew they could count on one man to help get it back up and running.

Steve DeHaan, the town’s information technology manager, not only came in late to get things back up, he canceled his plans to leave town to remain on call if it went down again.

For his dedication and work ethic, the council honored DeHaan Aug. 18 as a Hero of Payson, a new award given to town employees that go beyond the call of duty.

Alison Murphy, communications supervisor at the PPD, nominated DeHaan.

On Aug. 11, Centurylink service went down, taking the phones offline as well as computer-aided dispatch (CAD) and mobile digital communicator (MDC), a secure way for dispatchers to communicate with officers in the field.

Murphy called DeHaan and he came in at 6:45 p.m., solving the problem within minutes.

DeHaan said he would be going out of town, but would be available by cell if town employees needed more help.

“True to his work ethic, when we called him, he came,” she wrote. “Thankfully, he had not yet left town. Steve fully understands the important role that CAD plays in public safety. He stated that he couldn’t leave town much less enjoy himself knowing that someone may get hurt if CAD went down again.”

Earlier this month, Ray Law and Dennis Dueker were the first recipients of the Hero of Payson award for their work at the Payson Airport.