Payson Rodeo Parade Winners Shine

Kiwanis rodeo chair Elise Pitterlie had one word for the winners of the Payson Rodeo Parade contest.

“Awesome.”

The local celebrity judges rated each of the entries in the last Saturday’s parade

So — drum roll — the winners are:

Best Theme:

Payson Care Center

Civic/Volunteer:

High Country Garden Club

Costumed Rider:

Florence Junior Parada Rodeo Teen Queen

Costumed Rider/Group:

Hashknife Pony Express

Group:

Payson High School FFA

Horse-drawn:

Wells Fargo Stagecoach

Marching Group:

APS Volunteer Clowns

Motorized Vehicle:

Janell Sterner for Payson Town Council