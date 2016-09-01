Payson Rodeo Parade Winners Shine

Kiwanis rodeo chair Elise Pitterlie had one word for the winners of the Payson Rodeo Parade contest.
“Awesome.”
The local celebrity judges rated each of the entries in the last Saturday’s parade
So — drum roll — the winners are:
Best Theme:
Payson Care Center
Civic/Volunteer:
High Country Garden Club
Costumed Rider:
Florence Junior Parada Rodeo Teen Queen
Costumed Rider/Group:
Hashknife Pony Express
Group:
Payson High School FFA
Horse-drawn:
Wells Fargo Stagecoach
Marching Group:
APS Volunteer Clowns
Motorized Vehicle:
Janell Sterner for Payson Town Council
