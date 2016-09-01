Payson Snags Traffic Enforcement Grant

The Payson Police Depart­ment has received $14,400 in state grants to promote highway safety by catching more drunk and aggressive drivers.

The money comes from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

About $8,000 will fund the Selective Traffic Enforcement Grant designed to target aggressive drivers, impaired drivers, occupant protection, speeding, and other highway safety laws, with the goal of reducing injuries and fatalities. An additional $4,200 will pay for two new radar enforcement units to catch speeders. Another $2,250 will pay for Portable Breath Tests and supplies to identify intoxicated drivers.

These grant funds are part of an ongoing effort to make local roads and highways safer through a combination of traffic enforcement, a zero tolerance approach, and public education regarding the dangers of driving under the influence, speeding, seat belt violations, child restraint violations, and other traffic-related issues.