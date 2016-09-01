Payson Town Council Mulls Contracts

The Payson Town Council will meet Thursday for a regularly scheduled meeting to discuss just two items.

The short agenda includes discussion of approving a $350,265 contract with Southwest Slurry Seal for 190,000 square yards of pavement. The town is paying for the work with Highway User Revenue Funds.

The second item is amending a cost recovery agreement with the U.S. Forest Service for the C.C. Cragin water project.

The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. at 303 N. Beeline Highway.