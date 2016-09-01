Payson's Monster Mudda Aps Outstanding Event Of The Year Award?

Payson officials will travel to Litchfield Park Thursday, Sept. 1 to learn if the Mogollon Monster Mudda mud run will be named an Outstanding Event of the Year. The 22nd annual APS Arizona Talent in Event Concepts (AzTEC) Award, endorsed by the International Festivals and Events Association, recognizes outstanding festivals and events in the state. The Mudda includes a 5K course that challenges participants with various muddy obstacles, including slides and tunnels.