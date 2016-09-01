Water Safety Tips For Your Labor Day Weekend

The upcoming Labor Day weekend means fun on the water for many Arizona families and the Arizona Game and Fish Department encourages everyone heading to area lakes to ensure they are boating safely and responsibly by wearing a life jacket while on the water.

To increase safety for everyone on Arizona’s waterways, AZGFD officers will be on the lookout for reckless operators, those under 12 who are not wearing a life jacket and those operating a boat or watercraft under the influence.

"Our main goal is to raise public awareness to ensure the safety of everyone on our waterways,” AZGFD Boating Law Administrator Tim Baumgarten said. “It’s absolutely imperative that every boat and watercraft operator make sure they are operating their craft safely and responsibly to help prevent needless tragedy on our waterways.”

Nationally and in Arizona, U.S. Coast Guard figures show that alcohol is the number one contributing factor in all boating fatalities, followed by operator inattention and operator inexperience.

U.S. Coast Guard statistics show that drowning was the reported cause of death in approximately 76 percent of recreational boating fatalities in 2015 and that approximately 85 percent of those who drowned were not wearing life jackets.

“Putting on a life jacket is the first and often easiest step anyone can take to keep themselves safe,” AZGFD Public Information Officer Nathan Gonzalez said. “There are several comfortable options of life jackets for multiple activities and all weather conditions, so there isn’t an excuse for everyone not to be wearing one.”

Having life jackets not only provides immediate protection for the boater, but may save an operator from receiving a citation. State law requires all passengers 12 years old and younger to wear a life jacket while on board and each passenger must have a properly fitting, Coast Guard-approved life jacket available.

While on the water, operators should also keep in mind to:

Know the “Rules of the Road.” Navigation rules identify who has the right of way and determine the required direction of travel.

Never allow passengers to board or swim while the engine(s) are running. A boat’s propeller can still be spinning while the motor is in neutral. Always make sure no one is near the propeller before starting the boat’s engine.

Paddle boards, kayaks and canoes are each considered watercraft and users are legally required to have a wearable personal flotation device on board and to follow all navigation rules while on the water.

It’s also recommended that all boat operators and passengers complete a boating safety course. For a list of courses hosted around the state, please visit www.azgfd.gov/boating.