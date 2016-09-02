Arizona Wants Principled Leadership On Immigration

Here are some truths Arizonans know about our border all too well:

• Arizona has suffered from federal inaction to fix our broken immigration system.

• To build the strong, diverse economy for the 21st century that Arizona deserves, we must pass comprehensive immigration reform at the federal level that keeps families together and secures our border.

• Empty slogans like “complete the danged fence” or false promises to build “a beautiful wall” may help politicians like Donald Trump and John McCain win a primary, but they’re not serious proposals to tackle a complex issue that impacts Arizona’s economy, small businesses and families, not just our border.

Visit places like Nogales, San Luis, or any town near the border and you’ll hear variations on these truths again and again from small-business owners, ranchers, farmers, educators, sheriffs, local officials, Dreamers and so many others.

You’ll hear their anger and frustration about how Washington is broken, about how the only time they see John McCain is when he’s up for re-election or filming another campaign commercial near the border.

You’ll hear how they’re tired of excuses from career politicians about why common-sense reforms can’t pass or why they have to wait until after the next election before something can be done. But Arizonans can’t wait any longer.

Our state needs solutions like term limits to bring real change and promote principled leadership — not politicians who change their positions depending on their audience and the political convenience.

That’s why I’ve been fighting since my days in the Arizona Legislature to pass sensible solutions that secure our border by properly supporting the brave men and women who defend it, expanding the use of technology to track remote regions, and even deploying the National Guard to the border when needed while also calling on Congress to do its job and pass comprehensive reform and the DREAM Act.

In Congress, I’ve fought to allow Dreamers to serve in the military and have been a strong, consistent proponent for comprehensive immigration reform that includes the DREAM Act — because as a former prosecutor I know our law enforcement community should be focused on stopping the cartels and capturing violent criminals, not ripping families apart.

Those are the kind of real-world solutions an overwhelming majority of residents in border communities here in Arizona and other states want.

Approximately $31 billion in trade moved through Arizona’s ports of entry last year — and we can significantly increase those opportunities if we elect new, principled leaders who put politics aside, break the gridlock in Washington, and find common ground to pass real solutions that create jobs and boost our state.

Arizonans have seen John McCain walk away from immigration reform every election year for more than a decade. And that’s the case today, as he now refuses to even discuss comprehensive immigration reform because it’s an election year. In July, he told Politico, “All I focus on is my election. Then I set the agenda for the next year.”

In other words, every time John McCain runs for office, he runs from comprehensive immigration reform.

As our state’s next U.S. senator, I’ll never back down from the fight to pass tough, fair, comprehensive immigration reform that secures our borders and includes a pathway to citizenship for those who play by the rules and the DREAM Act — even if it’s not politically convenient.

Democrat Ann Kirkpatrick represents Arizona’s 1st Congressional district, which includes parts of Pima and Pinal counties and Northern Arizona. She is a candidate for U.S. Senate against Sen. John McCain.