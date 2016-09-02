Boys X C Coach Thrilled To Have Magnificent Seven

Just fielding a full team of five scoring runners has been a challenge for Payson boys cross country coach Jonathan Ball the last several years.

So with seven student-athletes coming out for the team this fall, Ball has reason for optimism.

Although the Longhorns probably won’t be winning a team state championship this season, there are many other attainable goals.

“The thing I really like about cross country is that you can easily see progress from one year to the next, one month to the next and even one week to the next,” Ball said. “It’s a very benchmark oriented sport in regards to did you run further than you did last year, or did you run faster than you did last month? And right now with our four returners, they are running further and faster than they did at this time last year.”

A quartet of runners returns from last season in seniors Daely Pentico and Joseph Ramirez and sophomores Christian Hillman and David Pasquini-Jonanssen. New to the roster are senior Julien Sanchez, junior Shane Rherras and sophomore Austin Rice.

The coach said he wants to see gradual improvement.

“Even with adding our three newcomers we are going to have to grow this team through competing on the open level (JV) to get to the varsity level,” Ball said. “The goal for this team is to have all seven athletes competing hard at the varsity level by the end of the season at our sectional meet, and I think it’s an obtainable goal.”

Pentico leads the team.

“Daely is ready for the varsity level right now,” Ball said. “He has learned a lot about competitive running the past two years, and through a great track season where he qualified for state on our 4x800 team, and won his heat in the 1500 at the Decathlon State Championships, he has developed some patience in running. A lot of young runners get kind of caught up in the moment and go out too hard, then after about a mile or so they can’t respond very well. Daely seems to be over that phase and is ready to have a breakout season.”

And Pentico isn’t the only runner who’s shown something to the coach.

“I have also been impressed with Julien, Austin, Joseph and Christian with different workouts,” Ball said. “So right there we will have a scoring five. We just have to develop them and keep improving with them.”

The team opens the season at the Chandler Invitational on Saturday and hosts the Payson Invitational on Wednesday at Payson Golf Course beginning at 4 p.m. The middle school race is scheduled for 2 p.m.