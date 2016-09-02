Community Almanac Friday, September 2, 2016

Payson Farmers Market - Thank your farmers

We're honoring our Farmers and Vendors on Labor Day WEekend for all their hard work, give'em a special thinks when you see them! Thanks Quality Movers for rescheduling Cantaloupe Bowling, starting at 10:00. Also enter to win a Family pack of 4 free tickets to exciting BearAzona! There's fun for everyone at The Payson Farmers Market. Only 2 more Saturdays. Open 8am-noon. 816 S. Beeline Hwy., behind Chili's WIC/EBT accepted.

Payson Library events

Upcoming events at the Payson Public Library include:

• “Let’s Talk Spanish” language learning program, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Friday;

• Teens Only Pizza and Ping-Pong Party, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 3;

• Preschool Story Time for ages 2 to 5, 10:30 a.m. Tuesday;

• Baby Story Time for ages 0 to 23 months, 10:30 a.m., Thursday.

The Payson Public Library is at 328 N. McLane Rd., in Rumsey Park. For more information, call 928-474-9260.

First Friday events

The First Friday celebration at the Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St., is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Sept. 2. The featured performer is Anne James, of Cinnamon Twist and Aine, who will be doing a solo program “Remembering the 50s.” She will be playing a historic guitar from the legendary 50s group “The Browns.”



Supper is barbecue pork sandwiches and donations will be accepted to benefit the church’s food bank.

Home Town Country Radio Show

The Senior Center has opened its wonderful facility to embrace the whole community. Thanks to this generosity, the Humor Me Theater Troupe has finally found a home for community theater to showcase the amazing talent in the Rim Country.

The group’s production, “Home Town Country Radio Show,” is hilariously funny and full of great stories about country life. Local bands and talents will guest star.

The “Home Town Country Radio Show” celebrates the heart of the simple life at 7 p.m., First Fridays at the Center with a Heart, the Payson Senior Center, 514 W. Main St.

Proceeds benefit the Senior Center’s Meals-on-Wheels program.

Brush pits closed for Labor Day

The Regional Payson Area Project… for a Fire Wise Rim Country (RPAP) brush pits will be closed for the Labor Day holiday weekend, so that staff and volunteers can spend the time with their families.

Men’s Breakfast

The Men’s Ministry at Ponderosa Bible Church cordially invites all men in the community to a delicious hot breakfast at 8 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 3 in the Worship Center. The cost is only $2. The study, “Go Fish” continues.

Ponderosa Bible Church is at 1800 N. Beeline Hwy., just south of Home Depot.

Beaver Valley Day Sept. 3

Beaver Valley Day, Saturday, Sept. 3, offers a day of family fun including a car and bike show featuring hot rods, classic muscle cars and motorcycles. Enjoy a large community rummage sale, food, a bounce house and games for kids. The event and all its activities are open to the public.

Festivities begin at 8 a.m. with a pancake breakfast and a Firewise Education program at 10 a.m., featuring guest speaker Gary Roberts, Fire Prevention Officer with the Tonto National Forest Service.

Afternoon activities include live music by Orange Colored Skies, a barbecue hamburger lunch, games and silent auction. Proceeds benefit the Firewise program and community projects.

Beaver Valley is located off Houston Mesa Road, 7 miles east of Hwy. 87. For information, call 928-468-9269.





At the Mazatzal Casino

There’s always something happening at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino, located on Highway 87 at milepost 251. For more information, call 1-800-777-PLAY (7529).

• Celebrate With Us! Mazatzal’s 23rd B-Day is Sept. 3. Enjoy food, hot seats, Players Club exclusives and more! Summer Spectacular drawings held every hour from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. There will be five $2,300 cash winners! Live entertainment is Desperado - Tribute to the Eagles. For tickets/info: Mazatzal-Casino.com/Events.

• Winner! Winner! Chicken Dinner! Every Tues., Wed. and Thurs. in September from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Slot Hot Seats for $200 Maz Cash and Chicken Dinner ($49 Meal Comp).

Free dance lessons

Learn Country Western dance with Lynn and John Pajerski at the newly reopened Ox Bow Saloon from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Saturdays.

The lessons are free. For more details, call Lynn at 480-734-1647 or John at 480-861-0802.

Northern Gila County Fair advance ticket sales

This year in addition to advance ticket sales for the carnival, for the very first time, the Northern Gila County Fair has advanced ticket sales for fair-goers who would like a 3-day pass.

Wristbands for fair entry are at Bob’s Western Wear, 605 S. Beeline Hwy.; Lowery’s Windows and Doors, 107 Wade Lane, Ste. 3; and at Griffin’s Propane, 1315 W Red Baron Rd.

Wristbands are $10 each and good for Friday, Saturday (including the special event) and Sunday, Sept. 9, 10 and 11.

Advanced carnival tickets can be found at the same locations and are for unlimited carnival rides, Sept. 8–11. They are good for any single day and cost $20 each. Redeem them at the carnival ticket booth.

Normal ticket prices for admission are $3 for Friday, Sept. 9 and Sunday, Sept. 11; and on Saturday, Sept. 10 admission is $3 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., then $5 admission for the Ranch Rodeo and dance.

More information about the fair, the schedule of events and exhibits can be found at www.NorthernGilaCountyFair.com.

Amateur Radio instruction for FCC license test

The Tonto Amateur Radio Association is sponsoring instruction to enable participants to pass the FCC Radio Amateur General Class License test starting Tuesday, Sept. 6. It will continue through October every Tuesday and Thursday evening at 6 p.m. at the Banner High Country Seniors building, 215 N. Hwy. 87, Payson. Those interested should contact John Swenson at 817-228-2710.

Wellness Group

Dale Bellisfield, RN, HN-BC, RH(AHG), a holistic Registered Nurse and medical herbalist is starting a series of programs on wellness.

The introductory session is free and will be from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 700 W. Main St., Payson.

There will be a fee for subsequent classes. To learn more and register, contact Bellisfield at 928-978-8348.

St. Philips’ Holiday bazaar crafters’ spaces available

Spaces are available for crafters wishing to participate in the Seasonal Holiday Bazaar at St. Philip’s Church from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5. To reserve a space or more information, contact Karen at 480-518-3618 or Connie at 612-805-9354.



World Day of Prayer Event at Unity of Payson

Join members of Unity of Payson at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 8 at 600 E. Hwy. 260, on the east side of the parking lot at Tiny’s.

The congregation will join together with millions across the world praying together.



Today’s World Day of Prayer began humbly. The original idea developed out of a class assignment for ministerial students at the Kansas City based Unity Institute and Seminary in 1993. Now the simple suggestion of having a day of prayer has become a worldwide phenomenon and is celebrating its 23rd year.

Look for the Unity event signs. All are welcome.

For more information, go to www.unityofpayson.org or call 928-478-8515.

Alzheimer, dementia programs scheduled

The Payson Senior Center, 514 W. Main St., will host two special programs:

• A Banner Alzheimer’s COMAPSS Workshop – 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Friday, Sept. 9

• Brain Health Workshop – 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 1

For more information, call 928-474-4876.

Holiday Cooking Class

At a special benefit holiday cooking class at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, Sept 10, participants will be making eggnog, flambé, baked cheese, etc., presented by the Friends of Rim Country Gila Community College. Donations are tax deductible. Call Judy 928-978-0472 to reserve your seat for this fun event.

AARP Smart Driver Course

The next AARP Smart Driver Course is from 9:45 a.m. until 3 p.m., with a one-hour lunch break, Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Banner High Country Seniors, 215 N. Beeline Hwy., Payson.

To register, call 928-472-9290 or register in person at Banner High Country Seniors.

AARP members pay a fee of $15; non-members pay $20 (cash or check), payable on day of class.

The class is designed for those 50 and older, but is open to all people 18 and over. You may also earn a discount on your vehicle insurance.

Missoula Children’s Theatre audition

An audition for the Missoula Children’s Theatre musical production of “Alice in Wonderland” is Monday, Sept. 12 at the Payson High School Auditorium at exactly 4 p.m.

Those auditioning should arrive a few minutes early and plan to stay for a full two hours. Some of the cast members will be asked to remain for a rehearsal immediately following the audition.

Students in the first through 12th grades are encouraged to audition. No advance preparation is necessary. Assistant directors will also be cast to aid in rehearsals throughout the week and to take on essential backstage responsibilities.

The Missoula Children’s Theatre touring productions are complete with costumes, scenery, props and makeup. MCT Tour Actor/Directors will conduct rehearsals throughout the week after school hours.

“Alice in Wonderland” will be presented at 6:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 16 and Saturday, Sept. 17 in the PHS auditorium.

The Payson Longhorn Theatre and The Shelby School bring the Missoula Children’s Theatre residency in Payson to the Rim Country.

For more information, contact Kathy Siler, kathy.siler@pusd.com or 928-472-5775.

Child Find program

The Pine Strawberry Elementary School District has renewed its Child Find activities for all three- and four-year-olds.

Child Find is a state-mandated program to identify children who may require services to address a potential disability in learning, speech, vision, hearing, physical growth or some other possible developmental delay.

The district will screen all three- and four-year-olds living in the district by appointment on the second Monday of each month during the school year. Special arrangements may be made for alternate days.

To schedule a screening or more information, call PSES, 928-476-3283.

Community Yard Sale

Clean out your closets and reserve your booth now for the Community Yard Sale, which is from 7 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St.

The Community Presbyterian Church sponsors the event. It’s a great one-stop shopping experience featuring many vendors and shoppers.

For just $10, participants get a 10-foot-by-19-foot space to sell items. Organizers do the advertising and manage the event. The church will be open for restrooms and drinking fountain.

All booth rental proceeds go to our Deacons Assistance Program, serving families in need in the Rim Country with financial assistance for utilities, rent, prescriptions, and our food pantry. It works closely with St. Vincent de Paul to offer our citizens help when needed.

Reserve your space now by calling the church office at 928-474-2059.

Benefit raffle

Rim Country Guns is holding a raffle to raise some funds for Fayth and Robert Lowery. Their daughter Emma has been in a Valley hospital for tests.

Raffle prizes are a Smith & Wesson M&P15 Sport II or a Marlin 1895E 45-70. Each is valued at more than $700.

Tickets are $20 and available at Rim Country Guns or call Suzy Tubbs 928-978-3256. All of the money raised from the raffle will be for the Lowerys.

The drawing is at 10 a.m., Monday, Sept. 19. KRIM will do live broadcast of drawing. Printing by George has donated all printing for tickets and promotional posters for the benefit.

Inaugural Jack Koon Memorial Golf Tourney

The inaugural Jack Koon Memorial Golf Tournament is Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Payson Golf Course.

Jack Koon was known throughout Rim Country as a supporter of wildlife, conservation and youth programs.

Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. There will be special hole prizes, raffles and auctions while lunch is being served. Prizes will be awarded to the top three teams.

Get your foursome together and join in honoring Jack Koon.

For more information and to register, visit www.msapayson.org or contact Ted Pettet, 928-517-1128.