Democracy At Stake

Let us pause a moment to read the fine print on the results of Election Day: The rich and the special interests are making a hostile takeover of our democracy.

Mind you, this isn’t a partisan issue.

The rich and special interests looking to cash in on political power have increasingly come to dominate both parties — and elections at almost every level.

Granted, they can’t always have their way. Please note the weird Republican primary involving Republican Paul Gosar, who represents Rim Country. Outside Super PACs, unleashed by the awful Citizens United Supreme Court decision poured some $400,000 into the primary race. Apparently, they sought to punish Gosar for voting against the Republican leadership in the House. Or maybe they had some beef with his votes on issues related to agriculture. They don’t have to say. They don’t have to reveal their sources. They can buy all the votes they want.

Consider this USA Today analysis of donations in the presidential race. Wealthy individuals have donated $134 million to the Super PACs mostly supporting Hillary Clinton. Meanwhile, fat cat Republicans and special interest groups have donated $51 million to political action committees supporting Donald Trump. The analysis showed that 156 individuals and corporations have donated more than $1 million each to sway the election.

The unlimited, undisclosed donations by people and corporations seeking to corrupt and control government represents the single greatest threat to our democracy in modern times. So no matter who you support, make it clear to the politicians that reform of campaign contributions remains the most important issue.