Election Shakes Up Power Structure

It is coming down to the wire, at least for who will secure a seat on the Payson Town Council.

For mayor, Realtor and former Payson mayor Craig Swartwood was holding a solid lead of 416 votes over current Vice Mayor Michael Hughes. As of press time, Swartwood had 57.3 percent of the votes or 1,608 votes.

The county at press time had still not counted 2,500 early ballots and about 400 ballots turned in at the polls. The county did not provide a breakdown of how many of those ballots came from Payson — but the town accounts for about 30 percent of the county’s population. The county may not finish counting those ballots until Friday afternoon or even next week.

The mayor’s race could flip if the provisional ballots fall heavily in Hughes’ favor.

As of Wednesday, just a few votes separated the council candidates.

There are three open seats on the council and Barbara Underwood, current Payson Planning and Zoning Commission member, had garnered the most votes, with 1,665 or 24.69 percent. It appears likely Underwood will take a seat on the council, but as of Wednesday, the county elections department had yet to count provisional and some early ballots.

Trailing Underwood with the second highest vote count was Hallie Overman-Jackman with 1,302 votes or 19.31 percent. Behind her was incumbent Richard Croy with 1,274 votes.

Just 28 votes behind Croy was Kim Chittick with 1,246 ballots and just three votes behind Chittick was preschool teacher Janell Sterner with 1,243.

Given how tight the race is, the three new council members likely won’t be crowned until Friday or early next week.

On Tuesday night, Sterner joined Hughes and Star Valley council candidate Bobby Davis at the Republican headquarters in Payson to eat pizza and watch the early vote numbers come in. When the first votes were posted, Sterner’s father, Don Ascoli, sighed when he realized Sterner was trailing the other candidates in votes.

Sterner maintained a bright smile throughout the night mingling with fellow supporters. Across the room, Hughes spoke with Rim Country Educational Foundation President Gary Cordell and earlier in the night, several supporters. Toward the front of the headquarters, Davis ate with his wife and chatted with people as they came through the front door.

Over at the Mazatzal Hotel and Casino, Kim Chittick rented out the presidential suite to hold a small gathering as a thank you to her supporters. She said she had stayed up the night before cooking as a way to calm her nerves.

Countywide, the election’s office was counting approximately 2,500 early ballots Wednesday morning. The recorder’s office was verifying the signatures on another 460 provisional ballots Wednesday and expected to send those to the elections office later Wednesday or early Thursday for counting, after the Roundup’s deadline for the Friday paper.

In all, 7,558 ballots were mailed within Payson for the mayor and council race.

Given the turnout, the town will not have to hold a run-off election in November to determine the council seats. That will save the town a lot of money, said Town Clerk Silvia Smith.