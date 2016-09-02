Evans Loses Primary Bid For Supervisor Seat

Republican Woody Cline of Young scored a surprising upset victory over Payson Mayor Kenny Evans in the contest for the Gila County Supervisor District 3 seat.

As of press time, Cline had 54 percent of the vote and Evans 46 percent in the Republican primary. Cline garnered 638 votes to Evans’ 547.

The not-yet-counted votes might change the outcome, but probably won’t. If Cline’s numbers hold up, he’ll face incumbent Democrat John Marcanti, of Globe, in the general election.

Evans, however, conceded the race on Wednesday. “I extend my congratulations to Mr. Cline on his victory. He started earlier, worked harder and was clearly better organized in the race for county supervisor. I wish him and Rim Country all the best as they tackle the enormous state, county and local challenges we are facing.”

A rancher , Cline made only a couple of appearances in Payson and talked mostly about his opposition to reintroducing the Mexican gray wolf and opposition to federal land management policies.

Evans spent much of his time campaigning on the San Carlos and White Mountain Apache reservations, which will play a key role in the general election, but don’t have many Republican voters.

Evans stressed economic development in the struggling areas of the county, based on his three terms as Payson’s mayor.

The county has 28,310 registered voters, but only 8,230 ballots were cast in the Aug. 30 primary election. Provisional numbers put the turnout rate at about 29 percent.

Until 2,500 early ballots are counted and an additional 460 provisional ballots are verified and counted, the final vote in many races remains unknown.

Incumbent District 2 Supervisor Mike Pastor, a Democrat from Globe, defeated challenger Fred Barcon, Miami, 924-297, or 75.3 percent to 24.2 percent. He faces unopposed Republican primary victor Tim Humphrey, also from Globe, in the Nov. 8 general election.

Other Gila County races

District 1 Supervisor Tommie Cline Martin, a Payson Republican, is unopposed, as are most elected county officials. County Attorney Bradley Beauchamp had no primary opposition and no Democrats are running for the post; Assessor Deborah Hughes is unopposed; Treasurer Debora Savage is unchallenged; Payson Constable Tony McDaniel has no contest; Superior Court Judge, Division 1, Bryan Chambers is also unopposed.

County Sheriff Adam Shepherd, a Rim Country Republican, had no primary contest, however Darrell Stubbs, of Globe, is seeking election to the post as an Independent.

County Recorder Sadie Jo Bingham, Globe, had a Republican primary contest with Monica Wohlforth, also of Globe. Bingham received 3,359, 76.2 percent, votes to Wohlforth’s 1,046, 23.7 percent.

To vote in the Nov. 8 general election, residents must register, or re-register if changing parties, by Oct. 10.

Early voting begins Oct. 12, and Oct. 28 is the last day to request an early ballot by mail.