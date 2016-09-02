The Great Service Of Kenny Evans

Payson Mayor Kenny Evans suffered a woefully undeserved setback in his effort to win the Republican nomination for the District 3 Gila County supervisor’s seat.

The unofficial numbers suggest Young rancher Woody Cline edged him out of the nomination, which would give him the right to take on Globe businessman and incumbent John Marcanti, a Democrat.

We fear the voters have made a grievous mistake. It’s possible that the final count of all the mail-in ballots will somehow reverse the results, but that now seems unlikely. The county will suffer as a consequence, since we suspect Mayor Evans had a better chance of unseating Marcanti, in a district that tilts to the south and to Democrats — given the large block of San Carlos and White Mountain Apache reservation voters. The county favors the south in almost all things, thanks to Globe’s lock on the board of supervisors.

We confess: We didn’t see it coming. Mr. Cline seemed focused mostly on his bitter criticism of the federal government’s efforts to reintroduce the Mexican gray wolf and other federal land management policies. He seemed to have little to say about the grave problems facing the economically stagnant county of 52,000 — largely left out of the economic recovery that has taken root in the Valley.

Mayor Evans had big, exciting ideas. He wanted to work out a compromise solution that would allow the world’s largest copper mine to operate without destroying Oak Flat, sacred to the Apache. He wanted to help bring growth and development to the reservations. He had played a key role in the nearly completed Tonto Apache water settlement, demonstrating his deep knowledge and ability to work out complicated solutions. He had demonstrated the grasp of federal policies, big bureaucracies, land use and politics the county board of supervisors so urgently needs to master.

Alas, we should have done more to illuminate those issues so voters would understand the stakes. But we took his victory in the primary for granted, looking more toward the tough general election campaign any north county Republican would face in that strange, gerrymandered district. The district starts in far south county, tiptoes through Globe, loops over to the reservation lands then straggles north to pick up just enough north county voters. We can’t help but conclude the district was cleverly designed to allow the struggling, shrinking south to retain control of the county.

But Kenny Evans has no apologies to make: He has served Payson and Gila County with vision, determination and grace. He would have provided heroic service if all he’d done was to finally secure the water rights to C.C. Cragin and money to build the pipeline. But he has done far more in his time as mayor, including moving mountains in an effort to bring a university campus to Payson.

We hope Payson will continue to take advantage of his vision and energy — perhaps with an appointment to the Rim Country Educational Alliance board. His grasp of the stakes involved and his negotiating skills remain the best chance of making that long-shot dream a reality.

In the meantime, we thank him for his service. Payson has benefited in a hundred ways from the time he has lavished on this community.