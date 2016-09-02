Harriers Looking For Several Girls To Step Up

The graduation of two of their top runners from the last several seasons leaves Payson High’s girls cross country team searching for contributors this fall.

Fortunately for coach Jonathan Ball, he’s got plenty of candidates to fill the void left by the departure of longtime standouts Abigail Greenleaf and Anna Schouten.

“The good news is we have seven newcomers, many of which will make an immediate impact,” Ball said.

The girls have been working on improving since they began training.

“With having such a new team we have some new points of emphasis this season,” Ball said. “We have been working in the weight room to become stronger, which in turn will help us lengthen our strides, which is another point of emphasis. The last thing we are really emphasizing with this new group is pack running — not comfortable pack running, but trying to stay in contact with the teammate in front of you; not letting them get out of your sights.

“Last season at the state meet our one-five pack time was 8 minutes and 25 seconds, meaning our top runner came in 8:25 ahead of our fifth runner.

“If we want to make it to state again and improve from our 15th place from last season we need to cut that pack time down. If we cut it to under three minutes, with the front runner we have, we should be a pretty good team.”

Junior Kyra Ball enters her junior campaign as the clear team leader after two strong seasons as one of the Longhorns’ top two runners in most meets. She’s one of three returning runners from a 2015 squad that finished 15th in the Division 3 state meet, the same 57-school division Payson finds itself in again this year. Ball turned in six top-five finishes as a sophomore, including a second-place showing at the Alchesay Invitational, as well as a third-place showing at Blue Ridge’s Shane Morris Invitational.

“She is much stronger this season and is looking to pick up where she left off,” said her coach and father.

Also back are sophomores Melissa La Spisa and Amy Borges. La Spisa “has had a very solid summer and is doing her best running right now,” coach Ball said.

“Melissa had a decent freshman season but is much more confident this season and is looking to make vast improvements.”

“Amy is back and looking to make improvements from her freshman season,” Ball said. “She too will benefit from added strength and will be fighting for a spot in our top five.”

New to the team are juniors Becca Ralls and Gabby Ferguson; and freshmen Holly Carl and Jordan Kile.

“I am very excited about this group of athletes,” Ball said. “There is a lot of talent here.

“The thing I like most is that they have been put into situations a few times during practice where they have to increase the tempo and you can see our pack starting to develop. I call these four along with Melissa and Amy the money pack, and if we can cut down the time between Kyra and these six, that’s where we have a chance to be a very solid team.”

The Longhorns open the season Saturday at the Chandler Invitational. They host the Payson Invitational on Wednesday at Payson Golf Course with the first varsity race at 4 p.m. The middle school race begins at 2.