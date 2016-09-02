Last Arts & Craft Guild Festival Of The Season This Weekend

The annual Labor Day Arts and Crafts Festival to be held tomorrow, Saturday Sept. 3 and the following day, Sept. 4, is sure to draw crowds.

Although visiting flatlanders obviously look forward to the high country visits, they result in long lines of bumper-to-bumper traffic on Beeline.

Usually, northbound traffic is backed up from mid-town to past THAT Brewery and those wanting to pick up their mail on Saturday, best wait until the following Monday.

The traffic can be an inconvenience, but the festival plays a huge role in the welfare of the two towns because profits benefit needy causes.

The festival will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. tomorrow and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. the following day.

The Labor Day event is the final of three holiday festivals sponsored by the Pine Strawberry Arts and Crafts Guild. The guild has been hosting the events since 1980.

Guild member Catherine Hura expects this weekend’s festival to be a big hit saying, “There are more than 80 original hand-crafted juried art booths, food booths and entertainment ... it will be fun for everyone.”

A festival favorite of many locals and visitors are the $5 pancake breakfasts that include sausage, orange juice and coffee. The scrumptious breakfasts, served up by the Mountain Village Foundation, will be from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. both fair days.

This year, guild member Wendy Dravillas has added a new twist to the breakfasts.

A Vermont Farmhouse Dollhouse, fully assembled, painted, wallpapered and furnished will be raffled. The dollhouse is estimated to be worth $400. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5 and the drawing will be held Sept 4.

Hura also expects the very popular husband and wife musical duo, Chuck and Barbara Casey of Trouble in Paradise, to entertain both days.

The really good news for the sponsoring guild and visitors is that during a June 14 meeting with ADOT representatives, parking restrictions on Beeline were mostly removed.

“Customers can now park on the street with the exception of the front of our white fence in front of the ramada and grounds, which is for handicap parking only,” said Hura.

Bikers prep

It appears increasing numbers of mountain cyclists are descending on Pine each weekend to practice for the upcoming Fire on the Rim race.

It’s not unusual to see riders of all ages pedaling through Pine over sections of the racecourse.

On Sunday, I hailed a very robust Valley pair down as they rode Randall Drive to ask them if they would be competing.

Both replied “yes” so I asked them about the course knowing PSFR trail volunteers have been putting a lot of work in on improving it.

Both riders said they thoroughly enjoyed the course except for the journey up Hardscrabble Road to the top of the mesa that overlooks Pine.

“That’s a killer, really tough,” said one of the cyclists. “If you make it up that, the rest (of the ride) is fairly easy.”

The annual race has grown by leaps and bounds partly due to the support of locals. To show your backing, stop by Ponderosa Market 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays to purchase Fire on the Rim Mountain Bike Race raffle tickets, souvenir T-shirts and Italian Feast dinner tickets from Pine Strawberry Fire Reduction volunteer Katie Calderon and her crew.

The race will be held Sept. 16-18.

Lots of ink

The Pine Strawberry Water Improvement District received plenty of Payson Roundup ink last week in reporter Michele Nelson’s story “Sticker shock for Pine water.” Pete Aleshire’s editorial “Pine water district awash in problems” and a follow up blog on Tom Garrett’s “I’m Listening.”

Aleshire was on target when he wrote “The District has lifted the building moratorium, secured far more water than anyone expected and scrambled to cope with a host of problems.”

He also points out the district faces some snags, which this columnist believes, is to be expected considering the quagmire of troubles this board inherited in 2013 when four PSWID board members facing recall stepped down.

In Garrett’s blog, he touches on that point writing, “It has been a learning experience for our new board, but there’s a lot to learn when you take over from ... a board whose priorities were sadly very wrong.”

In Nelson’s story she tells of the “outrage” expressed by customers Bob and Pamela Hougary and Realtor Ray Pugel when they received what they believed to be exorbitant water bills.

Customers, however, should have been aware of the rate hike since the board held several meetings earlier this summer mulling over increases before finally adopting them.

Also, Nelson penned a front page story on June 23, “Pine hikes water rates,” detailing the increases.

In Garrett’s blog, he contends Pugel, who he calls a “canny businessman” might have known he was being undercharged, “He must have wondered how come he was getting water bills that were so ridiculously low.”

Due to incorrect meter readings, Pugel was being charged a 1/100 rate lower rate than he should have been.

“Ray was the top man (chairman) of the old board. How could he not know what the rates are?” Garrett asks.

In Nelson’s article, she writes, that Pugel was also upset with particulates in the (water) line to which Garrett replied, “Ray, you don’t suppose that any of that mud and silt over at your place came out of the Milk Ranch well, do you?”

Pugel sold the Milk Ranch well to the district.

Really Ray?

Complaining about water quality?

I vividly remember the day I was sent to the Milk Ranch I site to do a story on a water discovery in Pine. I met with Mr. Pugel and hydrogeologist Mike Plough. After the pump was turned on, I commented the water was sandy and gritty, a comment Mr. Pugel poo-pooed saying the quality was just fine.

County Supervisor Tommie Martin later echoed the same comments I had made about the sandy water.

Throughout the time Mr. Pugel peddled the wells to the water district, he continued to emphasize the water was up to snuff, or would be once the well settled.

And when I wrote that then-PSWID president Bill Haney said that Pine customers would never accept third-world quality water from the well, Mr. Pugel was very upset with my story.

His argument was that “sound bite” quotes like that didn’t belong in a newspaper.

The bottom line in the hullabaloo is that current board members have done a remarkable job since taking over the reins of the district and deserve a pat on the back for their unselfish service.

Rumors are that only two current members will run for re-election, which means others will need to step up to fill the void and hopefully continue the progress PSWID has enjoyed the past three years.

No trail work due to rain

Rain forced postponement of the Pine Strawberry Fuel Reduction Trail Committee work last Saturday, Aug. 27, but the going-away celebration for Tonto National Forest Recreation Officer Chelsea Muise was held at Mike and Janet Brandt’s home in Pine.

Muise is leaving the Rim Country for Oregon.

The workday will be rescheduled.

Library benefit

Wine Around the Library has, since its inception in 2014, become one of the most popular and well-received benefits in the Rim Country.

Evidence of success exists in the popularity of the first two fundraisers that were huge hits attracting 100-plus attendees and an impressive list of enthusiastic sponsors.

Most important about the fundraiser is all proceeds benefit the Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library in its quest to remain “The finest small town library in Arizona.”

Charity events such as Wine Around the Library are crucial because the funds the library receives from the county are not sufficient to keep doors open.

Benefits and fundraisers make up the budget deficit.

The third annual event will be held from 4 p.m. to sunset Saturday, Oct. 8. A limited number of tickets at $20 each are available at the library or from governing board members. Sponsorships at $100 each are also being sold.

A silent auction is sure to feature a number of very nice prizes. At last year’s benefit, prizes included four Diamondbacks tickets, three gift baskets, hand-crafted throws, a quilted bed runner, gift certificates and more.

Supplies continue to dwindle

Last week, I wrote donations to the Pine Strawberry Food Bank have dropped during the summer and help is needed — either food products or money.

Demand is increasing while supplies are dwindling. The local bank serves an average of 85 families a month doling out meat, dairy, produce, bread, canned goods and other staples.

Donation boxes can be found at various businesses in Pine and Strawberry including the Ponderosa Market.

Call Marti Heinert at 480-296-4337 about donating or receiving food.

Monetary donations can also be sent to: Pine Strawberry Food Bank, P.O. Box 1534, Pine, AZ 85544.

Thought for the Week

“Always let your moral compass be your guide.”