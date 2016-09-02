Political Truths

Editor:

The election is over and the winning candidates gather their supporters for a post election speech. The winning candidate steps up to the podium, clears his/her throat and starts to address the crowd. His/her speech might go something like this:

Thank you, thank you, thank you. I want to thank you all for your support and your contributions to my campaign. But I have to tell you, your measly contributions didn’t really buy you anything. My devotion is to the big boys with the deep pockets. You know what I mean, the Golden Rule. He who got the gold makes the rules. Oh, and by the way, I don’t have to let you know who those big boys are. You have no right to that information. The Supreme Court made sure of that. It’s to protect us elected officials from snoopy constituents. Sorry, that’s just the way it is.

Wayne Donnay