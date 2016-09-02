Sandoval Could Take On Gila County School Superintendent Job Quickly

Roy Sandoval, the apparent winner of Tuesday’s Republican primary race for Gila County School Superintendent could go to work immediately. Unofficial results, posted at 11:20 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 30 showed Sandoval with 54.6 percent of the vote (2,426) over Gail Gorry’s 45.1 percent (2,003).

Sandoval told the Roundup he was contacted last week about the possibility of starting with the county as soon as the election results were final.

He’s prepared to commute between Payson and Globe; something he has actually been doing for the past couple of years he said. Sandoval consults with several schools in the Globe area.

The Gila County Board of Supervisors have a special meeting set for 10 a.m., Friday, Sept. 2 to take action on a recommendation from county manager Don McDaniel to appoint the winner to the office immediately rather than waiting until Jan. 2, 2017.

The office has been vacant since June 30, 2016 when its former occupant Dr. Linda O’Dell resigned to take the job of superintendent/principal for the Pine Elementary School District. It could remain vacant another four months if Sandoval’s installation isn’t held until January.

Sandoval said he had heard the winner of the primary would fill the superintendent’s remaining term around the time O’Dell resigned.

“I’m excited about it. I think this is the first time there has been a Payson High School graduate in that office,” he said.

Presenting the proposal to the supervisors, McDaniel cites Arizona Revised Statutes 11-253, paragraph 16, which gives the board the power to “Fill by appointment all vacancies occurring in county or precinct offices.”

The primary election results will not be official until canvassed by the board of supervisors later in September.