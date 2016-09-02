Thomas Walling - A Life Of Service

On Tuesday, friends of Thomas Walling, the Payson Unified School District Auditorium Director, found him in his apartment.

He had passed away.

His death has sent ripples of grief throughout the community for a gentle soul who lived to serve. He served the community. He served the school district. He served anyone who used the auditorium. But most of all, he served the kids.

The Payson High School graduate presided over countless events at the auditorium, including plays, concerts, community forums, graduations, political speeches and many other events. He ran the lights, set up the sound, directed students and built the sets.

Payson Mayor Kenny Evans said Walling’s loss was a blow to the whole community. “He was always there, without hesitation, no matter what you asked of him.”

He played a crucial role at seemingly every event in town, including helping make Payson’s prize-winning Fiesta Bowl floats.

Cameron Davis, Parks and Tourism director, said the town would not have taken first place at the parade without Walling’s talents.

“He was always so proud of the team and what we accomplished. He volunteered hundreds of hours and worked tirelessly to help showcase Payson in the best possible light,” said Davis. “He was truly one of a kind.”

Walling worked each event with loving attention to detail despite limited resources, determined to make every production shine — especially when it involved kids.

When the wireless microphones cut out, he figured out he had to make audience members turn off their cell phones. He worried about the floor of the auditorium having patches actors could trip on. And he had never-ending stories of lights going out as he scrambled to keep everything taped and pasted together.

Most recently, he set up columns and colored lights for State Superintendent of Public Instruction Diane Douglas’ visit to Payson, to the delight and surprise of her staff.

“They wanted to look official,” he said. So he gave them what they wanted.

It was difficult to learn anything about Walling because he never talked about himself. He’d rather talk about others.

He adored John Siler, the founder of the theatre program at the high school. He had the utmost respect for Kathy, John’s wife and current director of the drama program.



“Thomas was my honorary son, best friend, closest colleague, and expert techie-at-hand, always loyal, forever helpful and seriously funny,” said Siler. “Losing him is huge, absolutely huge. There will be no replacing him, but Longhorn Theatre will do their best to fill in some of the spots until more help is acquired.”

Even in his off time, Walling volunteered thousands of hours for his favorite local organizations, the Optimist Club’s Lip Sync Contest, Tonto Community Concert Association (even serving on the board), the Junior Drama Club at the high school (troupe director), and sound guy at Ponderosa Bible Church.

He had other offers, but he could never bear to leave Payson. He made little money, but learned how to get by. He had no desire to own a huge home or flashy things. He just wanted to work in the auditorium, make great sets and serve.

Kathy said Walling was a master of theater technology.

The shock and grief of his loss passed through the tightly knit community of drama and music students at Payson High School on Wednesday. Everyone had a story about Tom. Drama students flooded social media with tributes.

Newman Becker had a note Walling wrote that has made a difference to him.

“I never thought this could mean more to me than it already did. But here we are. The note reads: ‘Newman, I’m so proud of you. Your vision for this show is amazing. I’m glad I was able to help you, as you know, this show has been a passion of mine for years. And I could not be more happy having you bring this amazing story to life. Great job. T-Tom.’”

Becker concluded, “I never knew how much I would cherish these memories, and I wouldn’t have any of them without you. I’ll miss you, Tom. We all will.”