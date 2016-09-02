Tim Ernst Enjoys Big Day Of Golf

Tim Ernst enjoyed a big day in the Payson Men’s Golf Association on Aug. 24.

He was closest to the pin on both the fifth (1 foot, 9 inches) and eighth (15-2) holes en route to firing a round of 76 to claim the low gross title in the PMGA’s Individual Low Net Tournament at Payson Golf Course.

Among those competing in the net portion of the event, Mike Anderson won the A Flight with a 65.4 score, which included winning closest to the pin on No. 2 (16-2).

Tim Hughes (67.4) finished second.

Gary Vaplon (59.7) won the B Flight over runner-up Lou Crabtree (65.8) and Mike McKee, who finished third with 66.1.

Dave Rutter finished his round strong, winning closest to the pin on No. 17 (6-11) and finding the hole from 24 feet away on No. 18 to win the longest putt.

Herb Sherman was closet to the pin on No. 14 (6-1).