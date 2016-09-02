Town Of Payson Awarded Outstanding Event Of The Year For 2016 Mogollon Monster Mudda

The Town of Payson Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department was awarded the "Outstanding Event of the Year" Award in the State of Arizona by the AzTEC Committee sponsored by APS for the 2016 Mogollon Monster Mudda 5k Mud Run.

Payson officials traveled to Litchfield Park Thursday, Sept. 1 to learn if the Mogollon Monster Mudda mud run will be named an Outstanding Event of the Year. The 22nd annual APS Arizona Talent in Event Concepts (AzTEC) Award, endorsed by the International Festivals and Events Association, recognizes outstanding festivals and events in the state. The Mudda includes a 5K course that challenges participants with various muddy obstacles, including slides and tunnels.

Click here to see the 2017 promo for next year's Mogollon Monster Mudda!