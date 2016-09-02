Young Boys Soccer Team Eyes 2017

Payson opened the boys soccer season with an 11-0 loss at home to Camp Verde at Rumsey Park on Tuesday afternoon.

But wins and losses don’t really matter this season.

At least, that’s Chris Avakian’s point of view.

Although it may be difficult for some to see what he envisions, the Payson High boys soccer coach doesn’t need binoculars to focus on a bright future.

“We’re going to be climbing the mountain this year,” Avakian said. “We’ll get to the top of the mountain within the next year, year and a half and then we’ll be a force to be reckoned with.”

He’s confident in that.

The talent is there and he and assistant coach Chris Harold see it.

Just like he’s seen it with previous teams that struggled with varsity inexperience for a year or two then rose to challenge for a state championship.

The roster features just three seniors, only one of whom boasts varsity experience.

“We lost a lot,” Avakian said. “Like I told the kids, ‘We just have to win the games we can win and take our lumps where we take them.’”

Only three starters return from a team that struggled and failed to make the state tournament in 2013 but built on that experience to enter the 2014 Division 4 state tournament as the No. 2 seed before losing a heartbreaker to Blue Ridge in the semifinals.

Eight seniors off last year’s roster graduated.

Only three starters return.

But Avakian expects the middle school program they started three years ago will really begin to pay dividends soon.

“We’re not very experienced but a lot of the kids have played in the middle school for two or three years, so we hope that helps us,” he said.

Only seven of the 20 listed on the combined varsity and junior varsity roster are upperclassmen.

Midfielder Daniel Cluff is the lone returning senior starter.

“He’s the leader, the one the boys look up to,” Avakian said.

The other returning starters are sophomores Cole Tenney and Gage Ryden.

Tenney played right midfielder as a freshman and is expected to move to center-mid to replace Gerardo Moceri, who graduated.

“He’s a leader and an all-around good guy,” Avakian said. “He’s also positive and encouraging his teammates.”

Ryden rarely came off the field as a freshman. He’s a leader on defense.

“He’s the smallest guy on the field but the meanest,” Avakian said.

“He’s a pit bull, a real tenacious guy,” added Chris Harold.

The defense will be counted on this year.

“Our defense is our strength because we don’t have many guys that can score,” Avakian said.

The Longhorns were scheduled to host Flagstaff Northland Prep on Thursday, Sept. 1. They continue the action in the Show Low Invitational on Sept. 9-10 and play four more away games before returning home to take on Snowflake at either 4 or 6 p.m. on Sept. 28.

The only other home game comes at 1 p.m. on Oct. 8 against St. Michael.

Not counting the Show Low tournament, the schedule features just four home games and seven away games.

Payson competes once again in the Class 2A East Region with eight other schools — Lakeside Blue Ridge, Holbrook, Eagar Round Valley, St. Johns, St. Michael, Shonto Prep, Show Low and Snowflake.

Blue Ridge should again be a state power after finishing second to Chino Valley a year ago. Chino Valley claimed its third straight state crown and doesn’t appear to be slowing down.