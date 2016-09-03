Christopher Creek Lds Branch Has Long Area History

Christopher Creek is blessed to have two churches. One, the Christopher Creek Bible Fellowship, stands on a hill beside the fire station, and another, the Christopher Creek branch of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, stands in a vale to the west.

I’ve recently read a history of the LDS branch in this area, written by Melvin A. Palmer, an early cabin owner in the Creek. Palmer, 86, is a thoughtful man who takes joy in his religion and likes to share it with others.

In 1959, he and his wife Wanda purchased a lot on the south side of the creek, toward the west end of what became Columbine Road. He built a home that served as a weekend retreat. Even when they were away from their Mesa home, the Palmers made a point of going to Sunday services, though they had to drive 45 minutes to Heber, or 30 minutes to Payson, to do so.

Melvin loves nature. His father taught him to love all God’s creations, and the young Melvin started a habit whenever he stayed at their ranch outside of Overgaard, Ariz., of slipping out early in the morning to observe the deer when they came out to feed.

Melvin continued this practice in Christopher Creek. He would leave early or at dusk, go to what he called “the waterford,” (what we know as “the car wash”), head north to then Highway 260, and descend part way down the hill overlooking Paul Ashby’s corn field. He waited quietly for the deer to come eat and play. This spot became special to him.

One day in October of 1973, he had a thought: If the deer felt safe enough there in that special meadow to come time after time to eat, why couldn’t there be a little shelter there for the sons and daughters of God to be fed spiritually? Melvin closed his eyes and envisioned a beautiful chapel there in the meadow as the hymn, “Come to the church in the wildwood, come to the church in the vale,” played through his mind.

Over the next year, Palmer petitioned for permission from church leaders to hold Sunday services in the area and to invite others to join their family and friends in worship. The Palmer family, their friends, and young people from Mesa began putting on entertaining programs on Friday and Saturday evenings, inviting attendees to join them at church services. The invitation always mentioned that camp clothes were acceptable in church, a tradition maintained in the Christopher Creek branch to this day.

The first location for Sunday services was a large log cabin at Grey Hackle Lodge. Meetings took place Sunday from June 1976 through mid-November, and again in the spring until May 1977. But the lease was not renewed, which left members of the church with no place to worship.

For several months, services were held in homes and backyards and forested places in the Creek and Tonto Village. Then Palmer finalized a lease on more than three acres in the beloved meadow, with an option to buy, with homesteaders Paul and Polly Ashby. A large construction office trailer was purchased, moved to the lot and furnished by willing members of the church with the necessary accoutrements for Sunday services.

The Christopher Creek branch was born when O. Lee Moore was called as the first “branch president.” Palmer was his counselor. Increasing numbers of visitors attended meetings on summer weekends until it became clear that the trailer didn’t have room. Through the labor and donated materials of the members, it was expanded over the summer of 1982 and into 1983, to double in size. Moore served in the office of branch president until 1991, when his health deteriorated and Duane Rowley was called to serve in his place.

By the time Gary Martin of Tonto Village became the fourth branch president, the expanded trailer was no longer large enough, and people had to take chairs outside under the trees for Sunday classes. Martin facilitated a brand new building, which was dedicated on Sept. 1, 2002.

The Christopher Creek branch retains some of the traditions of those early days, including two community barbecues each year. On Saturday, Sept. 3 at 5 p.m., the Labor Day potluck barbecue will begin, with steaks provided by the branch, and side dishes and desserts furnished by attendees. I hope to see you there to wrap up another week in the Creek!

A note from Rod: The Great 1970 Rim Country Flood Disaster memorial dedication is at 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 3 in front of the Northern Gila County Historical Society’s Rim Country Museum in Green Valley Park. All interested parties are welcome to attend, but please bring your own chairs.