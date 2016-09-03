Dui Penalties Harsh

A drunken night three years ago has landed a Window Rock man with a one year probation sentence.

Jaken Trent Yazzie, 24, was sentenced Friday for endangerment and DUI in Payson.

In December 2013, someone reported Yazzie driving recklessly on the highway, according to a pre-sentence report. Payson Police found Yazzie parked at a local Circle K.

Yazzie said he had drunk while at the Mazatzal Hotel and Casino after his friends pressured him to drink.

Results showed Yazzie’s blood alcohol content was .231. The state’s legal limit is .08.

At sentencing Friday, Yazzie said he was sorry for his actions and was hanging out with the wrong crowd and didn’t understand his limits. He said he had learned that the actions we take as young adults can have far reaching consequences and was trying to do better.

On his own, Yazzie completed an alcohol program through the Winslow Guidance Associates.

Judge Gary Scales said he could see that Yazzie was remorseful and was getting his life back on track. He found no aggravating factors.

Scales sentenced Yazzie to a year of probation and 10 days in jail, with nine of those suspended for completing the alcohol screening. He also ordered him to pay more than $2,000 in fines and have an ignition interlock device installed on his vehicle.

Arizona is ranked first in the country for the strictest DUI enforcement with some of the harshest DUI penalties, including a minimum of 10 days in jail following a DUI arrest, according to a survey by WalletHub.

The state is ranked first for criminal penalties and No. 2 in prevention, according to the survey, which looked at 15 different measurements to calculate state rankings, including fines, minimum jail time and mandatory ignition interlock devices.

In 2014, alcohol-impaired driving was the cause of 31 percent of motor vehicle fatalities, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Yazzie told a probation officer that after he turned 21, he drank four times. On the last occasion, under the pressure of friends and being inexperienced, he drank too much while at the casino.

Since the arrest, Yazzie completed alcohol treatment, making “substantial strides in his life,” probation wrote.

“With the support of his family, Mr. Yazzie is sober, he completed alcohol treatment, he is enrolled in college and has several positive long-term goals,” probation wrote.

ARIZONA DUI LAWS

Source WalletHub