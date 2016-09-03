He's Got His Bill On Crooked

Photographer DJ Craig captured this picture of a flock of American avocets passing over Green Valley Lake on their annual summer migration. The peculiar bill of these widespread water birds allows them to skim little shrimp, insect larva and other food from just beneath the surface of the water by shoveling their bills back and forth. They winter in Mexico and the tropics and fly thousands of miles every year to breeding grounds on up into Canada. They’re devoted parents. They nest on the ground. The parents will act crippled, making a plaintive, fearful cry to lure predators away. If that doesn’t work, they’ll fly fearlessly straight at wolves, raccoons, grizzly bears, coyotes or other critters — driving them away with shrill cries and crooked bills.