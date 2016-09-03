Incumbents Smother Rebellions

Arizona Sen. John McCain and Rep. Paul Gosar both survived unexpectedly strong challenges in their Republican primary contests for re-election.

Sen. McCain beat off a challenge by former state senator Dr. Kelli Ward, who in the closing week of the campaign suggested the 80-year-old, longtime senator was “old” and “weak.”

McCain garnered 52 percent of the Republican vote statewide compared to 39 percent for Ward, who tried to capitalize on criticism of McCain from the most conservative wing of the Republican Party. McCain’s embrace of comprehensive immigration reform including both tougher border enforcement and a path to legal status for many of the 11 million people here illegally alienated many in the party.

McCain also clashed with Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and though he said he would support the party’s nominee, stayed away from the Republican convention. By contrast, Ward attended the convention and spoke at a rally there.

In Gila County, McCain did a little worse than he did statewide. McCain took 50 percent of the Republican vote in Gila County, drawing 2,493 votes compared to Ward’s 1,950. Some 3,000 ballots remained uncounted countywide, including both Republicans and Democrats.

McCain will face Democrat Ann Kirkpatrick in the general election. The former Flagstaff state lawmaker, prosecutor and congresswoman ran unopposed in the Democratic primary. In Congress, she represented a district that included Southern Gila County.

Congressional District 4

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Prescott) beat off a challenge by Buckeye councilor and minister Ray Strauss, despite an infusion of out-of-district money.

One of the most conservative members of Congress, Gosar’s huge district includes Northern Gila County and most of western Arizona. Known for his assaults on the federal government and clashes with House Republican leadership, several mysterious Super PACs poured at least $400,000 into the race against him late in the campaign. The Super PACs had connections to mainstream House Republican leaders and consultants, leading to speculation that the opposition came as punishment for his refusal to support the leadership.

California agricultural interests also poured money into the race for reasons that remain unclear.

In Gila County, Gosar drew a whopping 73 percent of the Republican vote, a little better than the 71 percent he drew districtwide.

In the general election, he’ll face comedian and marijuana activist Mikel Weisser. However, the district is considered a safe Republican seat with a lopsided Republican majority, with 65 percent Republicans, 35 percent Democrats and 30 percent Independents.

Congressional District 1

Southern Gila County will have a ringside seat to one of the most hotly contested races in the country in the swing district Kirkpatrick gave up. The district is almost evenly balanced between Republicans and Democrats, according to the Independent Redistricting Commission.

Pinal County Sheriff Paul Babeu drew 32 percent of the Republican vote, besting businessman Gary Kiehne, former state treasurer Ken Bennett and several other rivals. Babeu first tried to run against Gosar in the newly redrawn District 4 in 2012, but ran into a host of troubles. Undocumented immigrant Jose Orozco claimed he and Babeu had been gay lovers since meeting online in 2006 — despite Babeu’s stated, hardline views on illegal immigration. Babeu denied the allegations, but came out as gay saying his sexual orientation was the only thing true in Orozco’s statement. Babeu dropped his congressional bid, but was easily re-elected as sheriff.

Babeu will face former state lawmaker and police officer Tom O’Halleran, who ran unopposed in the Democratic primary. O’Halleran served in the Arizona House as a Republican from 2001 to 2006, where he sometimes clashed with the leadership and carved out a strong position pushing for reform of Child Protective Services. He served in the state Senate from 2007 to 2009, but was unseated in the primary by Steve Pierce. The former Chicago police officer left the Republican Party in 2014, citing the party’s positions on water, education and child welfare. He ran as an independent in state Senate District 6 representing Rim Country in 2014, but lost narrowly.

State Legislative District 6

Republican incumbents Rep. Brenda Barton (R-Payson), Rep. Bob Thorpe (R-Flagstaff) and Sen. Sylvia Allen (R-Snowflake) faced no opposition in the Republican primary.

Democrat Nikki Bagley, a grape grower and community college instructor and former mayor of Jerome, ran unopposed in the Democratic primary for the Senate seat. She will face Sen. Allen, who owns part interest in a charter school and heads the Senate Education Committee. Bagley has made increasing state support for K-12 schools and universities her central campaign issue, criticizing Sen. Allen’s votes during the recession to cut school spending.

Former teacher, superintendent of schools and longtime naval reservist Alex Martinez was the only Democrat running for the two House seats in District 6, which includes all of Rim Country. Democrats hope running a single candidate will give them a better chance of knocking off one of the incumbents.

The district has an edge for Republicans. Voter registration for the district is 38 percent Republican, 29 percent Democratic and 33 percent Independent. In the past, the Independents have broken more strongly for the Republicans. In drawing up the district map, the Independent Redistricting Commission calculated that in a normal election the Independents had a roughly 7 percentage point advantage.