Missoula Children’S Theater Back In Payson

Do not follow the White Rabbit’s mistake that made him mutter, “Oh dear! Oh dear! I shall be too late!”

Make sure to carefully check the clock so children show up at exactly 4 p.m., Monday, Sept. 12 at the Payson High School Auditorium to audition for “Alice in Wonderland” with the Missoula Children’s Theatre.

MCT has spaces for 50 students to perform.

This will be the fifth year that Missoula Children’s Theatre has come to Payson. Each year the MCT touring staff brings adult directors, costumes, scenery, props and makeup to produce a complete show in one week.

Auditions will last two hours. However, certain cast members will be asked to remain for a rehearsal immediately after the audition.

Auditions will cast:

Alices of various sizes

Alice’s sister Margaret

The Mad Hatter

The March Hare

The Queen and King of Hearts

The Knave of Hearts

More than one Cheshire Cat

Tweedledum and Tweedledee

The Flower Band

Cards and Lobsters

Children from grades 1 to 12 may audition. No advance preparation is required.

To help with backstage responsibilities, assistant directors will be cast to work during the weeklong rehearsals.

The players will have two performances after just a week of rehearsals. The first will be on Friday, Sept. 16 and the second on Saturday, Sept. 17. Both performances will be at 6:30 p.m. in the PHS Auditorium.

Advanced tickets are available at the Oasis Christian Books & Gifts, ReStore and the 260 Cafe will have $7 tickets for adults and $5 tickets for students.

The prices go to $8 and $6 at the door the days of the performance.

Missoula Children’s Theatre could not find success in Payson without the generous support of the Payson Longhorn Theatre, The Shelby School, Plant Fair Nursery, Miller Auto Works, Premier Dental and Tonto Silkscreen.

For more information, please contact Mrs. Kathy Siler at Kathy.siler@pusd10.org or call 928-472-5775.