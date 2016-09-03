What’S In A Nickname? Often More Than You’D Like To Know

I was reading a book by Winston Churchill where he mentioned that he and President Roosevelt privately referred to Joseph Stalin, the murderous dictator of the Soviet Union, as “Uncle Joe.” You might think that a ruthless man like Stalin would be happy with a nickname that sounded so harmless, but oddly enough when Stalin heard about it he became very angry.

Why? Churchill never said. Makes you wonder though, doesn’t it?

Reading that got me interested in nicknames of kings, dictators, nobles and others. I’d heard some that sounded fitting enough, such as Alexander the Great, who was truly great, but I asked myself, “What about all those other nicknames I’ve heard some time or other? Did they really fit the man?”

I’m sure you’ve all heard of Leif Erikson, who made the first ever recorded voyage to the North American continent in the year 1001 when he wintered on the northern tip of Newfoundland, found some handy-dandy gooseberries, cranberries and squashberries, made them into a wine of sorts, and named the place “Vinland” or Wine Land, no doubt hoping he could pull off a big real estate coup like the one his daddy, Erik the Red — whose name caught my attention in Iceland — did before him.

One day up in Reykjavik, the capital of Iceland, I found myself standing before a statue of Erik the Red on the capital building lawn, hinting he must have been someone special. Curious, I looked him up, wondering how he had earned his nickname. Nuts! He was simply a redhead, but I kept on reading and read a story that is well worth repeating.

Erik’s father was banished from Norway for “some killings” and settled in Iceland. Erik grew to manhood and also did “some killings.” When some of his thralls, or slaves, possibly captured Frenchmen or Englishmen from a Viking raid, accidentally started a landslide on a neighbor’s property, the neighbor’s friend, Eyiolf the Foul, killed the thralls. Naturally, in the Viking way, Erik thereupon killed Eyiolf, and also naturally he bailed out in his Viking ship when people demanded he be punished.

Purely by accident Erik ran across a large chunk of frozen turf of which the major portion was covered with a permanent ice sheet two miles thick and half the size of Europe. Being an enterprising Viking, he thought that maybe he could sell the idea of settling there to Icelanders, who were after all living in a place called Ice Land, an appellation to whose accuracy I can personally attest. However he doubted that he would convince many people to settle in his new acreage if he named it accurately, and being the Viking version of a land developer he named it — you guessed it! — Greenland.

I won’t go into detail about why all the kings and nobles I looked up were named as they were. Some are fairly self-explanatory.

I don’t think kings and nobles would be my cup of tea. Why? Check this very short list of kingly titles and see how many of each there were:

The Devil (2), The Damned (2), The Accursed (3), The Mad (4), The Cruel (4), The Terrible (4), and The Bad (13).

Uh-uh! Not my kind of people, Johnny.

By the way, ever heard of Vlad II of Wallachia? No? Well, maybe you know him by the nickname he was given: Vald Dracul, or Dracula, which means Dragon.

You know what? In all those pages I only found one The Mild, The Merry, or the Kind Hearted.

Nope, not my kind of people!