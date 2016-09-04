Newcomer Davis May Edge Star Valley Incumbent

Newcomer Bobby Davis edged out incumbent George Binney in the Star Valley council election, although provisional and mail-in ballots could change the results.

The Star Valley Town Council had three seats open for election in the primary. Early results from the county show 990 votes were cast, including three write-in votes.

Vying for the three seats were incumbents George Binney, Gary Coon and Barbara Hartwell and challengers Ray Armington and Bobby Davis, who is also the economic development director for neighboring Payson.

Preliminary counts from the county have the seats going to Gary Coon, with 233 votes (23.5 percent); Bobby Davis, 223 votes (22.5 percent); and Barbara Hartwell, 206 (20.8 percent).

Incumbent Binney received 172 votes (17.3 percent) and challenger Armington had 153 votes (15.45 percent).

As with the county races, until all the early and provisional ballots are counted, the outcome remains unofficial.

Star Valley town manager/attorney Tim Grier said a general election council run-off could occur if three candidates don’t end up with 50 percent of the vote plus one. The formula relies on dividing the total number of votes cast by three, then dividing that result again by two.

The formula is complex, he said, it is based on the total number of ballots cast in the election. So, until the final numbers are known, results of many races remain undetermined.