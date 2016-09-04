Pack It Out May Set Trash Record

This Labor Day, the Forest Service and its volunteers will fan out through the forest to educate people on the Pack It Out program designed to collect campers’ trash.

For the past two years, the Forest Service and its volunteers have joined with the Whispering Pines Fire Department to provide dumpsters at various locations. These locations are for trash created during the summer holiday weekends, Memorial Day, Fourth of July and Labor Day.

This past Fourth of July, the Forest Service broke records by gathering about 10,000 pounds of trash.

They hope to do it again this coming weekend.

Gila County will provide the dumpsters that will sit at the Whispering Pines Fire Department and the Home Depot parking lot.

These dumpsters are for campers’ trash only. Locals wishing to dump their own trash must either haul it to the dump or put it in the can provided by their rubbish company.

The Forest Service has found partners to help with this gargantuan task — Carl’s Jr., the Town of Payson, Gila County, Whispering Pines, Home Depot and Partners of the Forest.

Volunteers will man the dumpsters on the following days at the following times:

Whispering Pines: Sunday, Sept. 4 from noon to 5 p.m.

Home Depot parking lot: Monday, Sept. 5 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

No dumping is allowed during the off hours.