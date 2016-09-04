Rim Holidays - April Fool's Day

Practical jokes were a regular part of the Rim Country settler’s daily life. Laughter was a necessity amid the dangers of the frontier and the hardships of survival.

James Callaghan entered the 16-to-1 Saloon on April Fool’s Day, sidled up to the bar and asked the assembly, “Did you know that tall, sun-baked cowboy that come in here last night?”

The regulars searched their memory and confessed they must have missed him.

“Well,” continued Callaghan, “he come in here with a hat made up of brown wrapping paper. And by golly, his shirt and vest was made of paper too!”

The men looked curious, “Is that right?”

“Yep, and the closer I looked the more I could see his chaps and pants and even his boots was made of paper. And he had paper spurs!”

The growing group was dubious, but Callaghan went on. “And wouldn’t you know Judge Randall come in here and arrested that fellow for rustling!”

Then Callaghan added, “April Fool!” It was corny enough to elicit laughter and prompt another round of whiskey.

Out at the Chilson range-camp the joke was not so mild. The cook called the cowboys out of the sack to breakfast at 4 a.m. And down at McDonald’s store on Main Street someone signed an IOU with disappearing ink. Other folks found the laces in their shoes were gone or their shaving mugs were empty of soap.

Over in Apple Valley the ranch hands were teasing Jesse Ellison’s daughter Duette over her boast that she could handle a maul like any man. They called her on it and when she lifted the heavy maul over her shoulder to hit the wedge it pulled her over backward. She toppled over and from that day the cowboys teased her about “how well” she could handle a maul.

So it was that teasing and jokes were an ongoing part of daily life in the Rim Country, and when April 1 came around each year it simply amplified to the fun.

When the future governor of Arizona was courting Duette Ellison the cowboys thought his hands were too soft and lily-white for that cowgirl. They bet one of the other Ellison girls that she would not dare ask George Hunt to cut some wood for cooking supper. She took the dare and everyone was surprised when Hunt dutifully went out and chopped the wood, carrying it in his arms. He acted as if he had done this all his life, and tried unsuccessfully to hide the large blister he got from the chopping. They all had a good laugh at his expense.

After Duette Ellison and George Hunt were married he put on a lot of weight, and became very portly. He was in for more teasing when visiting the ranch, and they goaded him into catching a horse to ride. Instead of helping him they spooked the horse just enough to keep it running around the corral. Then relenting they helped him catch the horse, and to his credit the governor took all this teasing in good humor.

The Tonto Apaches were known for their sense of humor; they loved to laugh, unless the joke would hurt someone else. Then they restrained their taunts. Matriarch Ola Smith Casey told how her mother and her aunt always went barefoot except when they traded at the store. For such occasions they bought shoes “like white people wore.” After clomping around in them for days they were told that these were men’s shoes. The ladies didn’t know men’s and women’s shoes were different but when they found out they laughed until the tears ran down their faces. [1]

“April Fools” began in 1562 when Pope Gregory introduced a new calendar for the Christian world. Prior to this New Year’s Day fell on April 1, but on the new calendar it was Jan. 1. Many people did not hear about the change and continued to celebrate the new year on April 1. Others, who knew about the change, called them “April Fools.” The wise ones played tricks on the “fools.”

So April first became a day to secretly set clocks back an hour, to tell people “your shoelace is untied” or “school is canceled today.” Then would come the words, “April Fool!” It was an annual day to be on one’s guard, a day when the usual jokesters were turning up the pranks.

[1] As told to Nick Houser in a 1970 oral history, on file at the Rim Country Museum.

Next: Easter