Seems Autumn Is Edging Its Way Into Rim Country Already

August is behind us and now on to September and autumn, my favorite time of year. I love the colors of the season — the reds, oranges, all shades of brown and maybe a bit of green now and then. The hummers leave for warmer climates, the squirrels are feverishly gathering nuts for the cold weather to come. We have a black walnut tree in our yard and the nuts are falling, so the squirrels are gathering all of them up and where they are putting them is a mystery — I think it’s somewhere in our tall ponderosa pines, but following them has been a job in futility. We have a pair of them going in our yard every day and sometimes they make a game of gathering by hiding from one another. They are a joy to watch. But, since there are two, will we have babies in the spring?

Shelby School

Students of The Shelby School and of the Payson Longhorn Theatre marched in the Rodeo Parade to promote the fifth yearly tour of Missoula Children’s Theatre to Payson. Festively dressed as characters from “Alice in Wonderland,” MCT’s upcoming musical, they made their way up Main Street. Auditions for the show will be Monday, Sept. 12 and performances at 6:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday, Sept. 17 and 18. More details will be provided as the dates approach.

Hellsgate Fire Department

The date for the September 2016 fire board meeting is at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 14. The board will meet in the conference room at the Star Valley Fire Station. Anyone who is interested in the board’s activities can always go to the Hellsgate website.

Rainfall

The rainfall totals for Bear Flat somewhat reflect the totals for Tonto Village, so the following statistics may be of interest.

If there is someone in the Village who is keeping track of the precipitation in Tonto Village, please let me know by emailing jbsnyder2@hotmail.com. Anyway, here are the totals submitted by Dara Sutton of Bear Flat, who has kept track of the rain and snowfall in Bear Flat for many years.

July had a measurable rainfall of 5.81 inches. The average is 4.32 inches. So far in August the amount was 6.66 inches. the average for August is 3.72. The total amount of rainfall for the year so far is 23.38 inches. The average is 18.07.

Birthdays

Renae Wagner starts September off with her birthday on Sept. 5. Renae is a Domino Diva during the summer months. Renae carpools with at least four other Divas and they make the trip from Colcord Estates every Wednesday afternoon.

Pretty soon, the temperatures will start dropping and all the Divas will be packing up and going back to the Valley. Hopefully some will return for the annual Christmas party.

Marge Tolby of Tonto Village III is next, with her birthday on Sept. 12.

Jeff Yunkens is next, with a birthday on Sept. 14. Jeff is a Hellsgate firefighter.

Birthdays are good for us. The more we have, the longer we live. Happy birthday to all of you, and may all of you enjoy a healthy year.

A recipe

Since autumn is approaching, I think of soup — any kind of soup. One soup that stands out is Butterbean Soup. I do not like butterbeans, but this soup is good. The recipe is from Punk Maderas.

Butterbean Soup

from Punk Maderas

5 to 6 cans of butterbeans

Chopped onions (I use a lot of these)

1/2 4-ounce can of diced green chiles

End of a picnic smoked ham

Garlic pepper

Lemon pepper

Rainbow pepper medley

4 bay leaves

Sliced carrots

2 to 3 ham hocks with extra pieces of ham

Minced garlic

Salsa to taste

Place ingredients in 6-quart slow cooker. Add water to cover beans and ham. I usually cook on high from about 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. About 3 p.m., remove bay leaves, the ham hocks or ham bone. Take all the meat of the bone and return meat back into soup. I scoop out some hot broth and mix with flour. Slowly stir mixture into soup. Continue procedure until you reach the thickness desired.

Punk continues, “We really enjoy having cornbread with the soup. Sometimes I use the other 1/2 can of diced green chiles and add to the cornbread mixture. Yummmmmm!”