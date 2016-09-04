When It’S Time To Harvest The Garden, Bigger Isn’T Better

After a slow start this year, my garden is now starting to produce bounty. Although not as good as last year’s crop, this year’s offerings are proving to be more than adequate.

It’s been an uphill battle with weather, bugs and various viral and fungal diseases.

Now is the time of peak harvest for most of my plants.

Many gardeners are faced with the dilemma of when to harvest the fruits of their labors. Some go for big; some go for small and tasty and others are not quite sure when to pick. I favor small and tasty myself. When vegetables are smaller, they contain the maximum amount of nutrients and taste. Plants have this biological imperative to reproduce and give their seeds the best start. They do this by producing fruit that offer the best nursery for the seeds. When the fruit is at the height of its best reproductive time, the seeds start to grow. The trick is to harvest the fruit at this time. Any longer

and the fruit lose taste and nutrients because they go to producing the best seeds. In the case of most vegetables, bigger is not better!

The biggest producers for most of us are summer squash. They can turn into baseball bats overnight. Unless you are going for the biggest prize at the fair, summer squash are best about six to eight inches long. Harvest winter squash before frost when their shells harden. A good way to test hardness is to press your thumbnail into the squash at the stem end. If it does not puncture easily, it’s ready.

Slicing cucumbers are best when about six inches long. Pickling cucumbers are at their best when at least two inches long. When cucumbers turn yellow, they also turn bitter.

Green beans are another crop that can get away from you. Bush beans are another notoriously fast producer of fruit. If you like fresh green beans, pick them before the seeds start to form about two to three weeks after they bloom. When they get older and you can see the seeds forming, they tend to be stringy and tough and not nearly as sweet. For shell-out beans, harvest when the pods are full, green and firm, but not dried out. If it’s dried seed beans you are after, pick the pods when they are dry and crack open easily. This is true of peas also.

Okra is always best when picked at three to four inches long. They get tough when large. The heirloom variety of okra called “Burgundy” stays tender up to six inches and longer.

Our garden favorite, tomatoes, are best picked (and eaten!) when they are uniformly colored and come off the vine readily. Tomatoes do continue to ripen off the vine. It is better to harvest tomatoes early rather than late.

Harvest eggplants while their color is still bright and the fruit should bounce back when you press on it lightly. It’s amazing how quickly eggplant will go dull when left on the plant. They will also become bitter. Once you slice into the fruit and find the eggplant’s seeds are brown, the taste will have a bitter flavor.

Sweet peppers are an easy one to harvest. You can pick them at any time in their cycle. Peppers will continue to turn red or orange if left on the plant. When the fruit reaches the size and color you desire, harvest it. Hot peppers can vary in heat depending on the amount of stress they undergo. They can be made hotter by limiting their water and nutrients before harvest; cooler weather tends to tone down the heat.

Melons can be tricky to grow up here as we have a comparatively short season of warm weather. Muskmelons are ready when the fruit slips off the vines easily and the netting (raised areas on the skin) is even and the fruit is firm. Watermelons will produce a “sweet spot” that is yellow on the underside and makes a dull thump when tapped. Their color also changes from shiny to dull. An old-time method of determining watermelon ripeness is the tendril test. Tendrils are the little curlicues coming off the vine. When the one closest to the ripening watermelon turns brown, supposedly the watermelon is ripe.

Cabbage is best when the heads are very compact and firm. Harvest a head carefully by cutting it from the base of the plant and leave the plant. It will reward you with a few smaller heads that grow out from the sides where you have cut the main head. Cabbage sometimes splits before you can harvest it. This happens when the plant takes up too much water before harvest, causing the inner leaves to grow faster than the outer leaves. Harvest these heads as soon as possible. To stop splitting once it starts twist the head one half turn to break some of the roots. You can also root prune the plant by cutting the roots out one foot from the plant. This slows the uptake of water. Another member of the cabbage family, Brussels sprouts, are ready when they are about one inch wide. Start at the bottom of the plant and work upward. The more sprouts you pick off, the larger the upper ones will get. To make sprouts mature faster, cut off the top few inches of the plant once they have started to form on the bottom 12 inches.

Potatoes show you they are ready to harvest when the green part of the plant begins to die out. Sweet potatoes however continue to grow so they can be harvested when they reach a size you want.

Any greens are always best when picked small. This includes leaf lettuces, spinach and arugula. It’s usually a good idea to pick these types of veggies as well as Swiss chard, scallions, radishes and any member of the cabbage family when there is enough to fix one meal.

When your crops start to ripen, visit your garden daily. If you keep on top of the harvest your plants will continue to produce. If you leave fruit on too long, the plant produces chemicals that signal the plant to shut down and make seeds. So remember, harvest small for the best flavor and nutritional punch.

Please come join the High Country Garten Club at 6:30 p.m. every first Thursday of the month at Mount Cross Lutheran Church, in the log cabin, 601 E. Highway 260.