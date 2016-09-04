Widening Of North Manzanita Street In Payson Almost Completed

Crews begin to pave North Manzanita Street in Payson to wrap up widening project

Photo by Alexis Bechman. |

Crews begin to pave North Manzanita Street in Payson to wrap up widening project

As of Friday, September 2, 2016

Advertisement

The widening of North Manzanita Street is expected to mostly wrap up this week. Crews started paving the street Monday after widening it, taking it from a narrow, bumpy road with dozens of potholes to one of the nicest streets in town. A 1,500-foot section of road, from East Evergreen Street to the back of the Big Lots shopping center, has been smoothed out with curbs, gutters and a sidewalk added. The town is paying for the improvements using money from the Gila County transportation tax. Town Manager LaRon Garrett said work should mostly wrap up this week, with the paving, but striping may be done next week.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Requires free registration

Posting comments requires a free account and verification.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Photos

More photos