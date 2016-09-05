Adot Relents On Memorials

Recognizing the need of families to grieve for those killed in crashes, the Arizona Department of Transportation will now allow memorial markers that abide by certain rules along state-maintained highways.

The rules ensure markers don’t distract passing drivers or damage vehicles leaving the roadway.

Until now, ADOT often quickly removed roadside memorials.

“We have heard the concerns shared with us and developed this way for families to honor loved ones, and we’ve done it in a way that promotes safety,” ADOT Director John Halikowski said. “Those who have already placed memorials can work with us to keep tributes that meet these requirements and to replace those that don’t.”

A family should submit a request to the ADOT engineering and maintenance district for the area with the intended design and location of area. The plan must meet these requirements:

Size and materials: A marker may be up to 30 inches high and 18 inches wide made of wood, plastic or composite materials no more than 2 inches thick and 4 inches wide. It may include a plaque up to 4 inches by 4 inches and up to 1/16 of an inch

thick. It may be anchored up to 12 inches in the ground, but not in concrete or metal footings.

Placement: In consultation with ADOT officials, families will place markers as close as possible to the outer edge of the highway right of way. Markers may only be placed in front of developed property if the property owner gives written permission to the family.

Memorials already along highways may remain if they meet safety standards for placement, size and materials. However, those who placed them must contact the area ADOT district office to identify themselves as contacts should ADOT ever need to remove the memorials.

ADOT will tag unapproved memorials, with a 60-day notice for removal. If crews do need to remove a memorial, they will document and photograph their contents and leave a notice saying where the memorial items may be picked up.

ADOT will continue to remove without notice any memorial that presents a hazard, but will leave notice of where the items can be picked up within 60 days.

For more information on roadside memorials check at azdot.gov/memorials.

Payson residents should contact Vernon Dumbeck, 928-779-7520 or vdumbeck@azdot.gov.