Arizona Public Has A Chance To Weigh In On School Standards

During the 2014 election race for State Superintendent of Public Instruction, much ado was made over the core subject standards for K-12 education.

Not much has happened to change those standards since.

But not for lack of trying on Diane Douglas’ part.

Since 2015, when Gov. Doug Ducey asked the State Board of Education to review Arizona’s English and math standards, the Arizona Department of Education has worked diligently to create new standards.

Now, the public that seemed upset by the standards two years ago has a chance to weigh in.

Douglas and her staff will travel around the state holding town hall meetings around the state, including Payson. During previous sessions, not many people showed up.

Douglas and her staff will be in Payson from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday, Sept. 19. The Payson Unified School District will open its doors to host the meeting in the district board room at 902 W. Main St.

Two hundred teachers volunteered on the Arizona Standards Development Committee and spent more than 3,000 hours reviewing Arizona’s K-12 standards.

The teacher volunteers came from 10 counties primarily from K-12 districts, charter schools and higher education faculty.

The ASDC also reviewed 2,000 public comments on the current standards. Douglas and her staff also held public hearings across the state.

During her campaign, Douglas often decried the Common Core standards as a decree from the federal government with no input from the people. The standards were mostly initiated by a coalition of states and developed by teachers, administrators and consultants.

Arizona adopted its version of the Common Core standards 2010. The plan calls for a review of the standards every five years.

Payson school officials have generally praised the current standards, saying they’re more rigorous and place a greater emphasis on critical thinking skills than were the old, Arizona-only AIMS standards. Payson has adopted the grade-by-grade AzMERIT testing regime to track student mastery of the new standards.

Payson Unified School District superintendent has said the district and students need time to phase in the new standards and indicated drastic changes in the adopted standards would represent a setback.

For the next 45 days, the public and organizations such as Arizona First, an organization that works to ensure that standards have academic integrity, rigorousness, coherency, clarity and measurable results, will have the opportunity to weigh in on the new standards before they are codified and taught to students.

If Rim Country residents cannot make the Sept. 19 event, the ADE welcomes online comments or phone calls at 602-364-2333, fax 602-364-0902, or email: K12standards@azed.gov.