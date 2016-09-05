Longhorns Dominate Fountain Hills In Football

Keith Morris

Roundup Sports Editor

Good teams capitalize on the other team’s mistakes.

Payson High played like a very good team Friday night in Fountain Hills.

The Longhorns scored on a pair of first quarter turnovers and never looked back in a 24-0 win over the Falcons.

Payson forced five turnovers while turning it over just once and rolled to victory.

J.T. Dolinich ran for a long touchdown shortly after Fountain Hills’ opening drive of the game ended with a Cameron Ross interception according to Payson coach Jake Swartwood. And Kenny Ayres booted a 34-yard field goal that hit the crossbar and went through the uprights after a Falcons’ fumble.

Dailin Keith made a beautiful over the shoulder catch in the end zone of a pass from Ryan Ricke for a 20-yard touchdown to extend the lead in the third quarter and Dolinich raced around right end for a 29-yard TD run to cap the scoring with 8:43 remaining.

And that was plenty to ensure the Longhorns’ first win after opening the year 0-2 because the defense stood tall all night, taking the ball away regularly and offering little room for the Falcons (0-2) to maneuver.

“After two weeks (losing) to good teams and changing some things, we’re very excited to get this win under our belt,” said Payson coach Jake Swartwood. “It’s very nice to have a shutout. And it’s nice to see the boys play some ground and pound, solid wing-T smash mouth football.”

Payson entered the game having been outscored 64-22 this season. However, the offense finally got rolling, topping its scoring from the previous two games combined.

The Longhorns switched to a wing-T offense after a forgettable night in a 38-8 season-opening loss at home to Safford running a read option attack. Swartwood threw that plan out the window and installed senior Ryan Ricke as the quarterback after the opening loss. The offense improved in a 26-14 loss at Queen Creek Casteel last week, giving Swartwood confidence the switch would soon begin to pay dividends.

And that certainly happened against the Falcons, as Dolinich rushed for more than 100 yards (unofficially) and the players seemed more comfortable in the formation.

“We switched to a different offense the second week, so we weren’t fully running it as clean as we should be,” said senior left tackle Trey Glasscock. “But we got together this week and we ran it good.

“It’s a lot better now in our second week. Like in the first week we weren’t too sure about it, but the second week we came together and practice was amazing this week, our focus was great and we’re just excited to keep improving on it as we go throughout our season.”

Senior left guard Korben White said it was just a matter of executing the plays, something the team struggled to do the first two weeks.

“We executed very well on offense, we hit our blocking and everything and we were able to march down the field,” White said. “And Ryan did a great job as quarterback; I love him as quarterback.”

Indeed, Ricke has looked good under center since taking over after the first game, showing the ability to throw the ball accurately when needed, as well as escaping what looked to be tackles for loss and using his strength to elude defenders and turn them into positive runs each of the past two games.

And much credit has to go to the offensive line.

“I can’t say enough about my offensive line,” Swartwood said. “Anchored down by Korben White, Trey Glasscock, Seth Allison doing a really good job, Sammy Bland, and we’re rotating a guy in there who’s shoulder pops out every other play. That’s Jeremiah Ham, and he’s had a good year for us. He’s coming in after we lost Trent Cline last week to some broken ribs. He’s stepped up great. I couldn’t be prouder of those guys.

“And having Dailin Keith out there at the tight end spot is a huge help for us, a kid who just came out to football, first year now, and we’re happy to have him.”

And Chris Taylor’s defense simply dominated after limiting Casteel to seven second-half points a week earlier.

“It feels pretty good after the last two weeks,” said White, also a defensive standout at middle linebacker. “They were pretty tough,” he said of the two losses to open the year, “but after this week I know we’re ready to go places. We played together as a team and we executed really well.”

So what felt better, being part of an offense that put together four scoring drives, or spearheading a defense that posted its first shutout in 11 games since beating Coolidge 42-0 on Sept. 11 of last season and just its third shutout in four seasons.

“The shutout because defense is my favorite,” White said. “It’s really good to have a shutout after you have those two games.”

White and Glasscock at defensive end spearhead the defense.

Glasscock, who’s terrorized quarterbacks the last two seasons with his size, strength and speed, said it was a great feeling to win that first game after the slow start to the season.

“I had a lot of high hopes for this season,” the senior said. “Those first two games kind of set us back, but with this tonight it’s freakin’ awesome. I love it”

Payson (1-2) travels to play at Class 4A Flagstaff Coconino at 7 p.m. Friday to face a 1-1 team coming off a 40-16 loss to 4A Phoenix Greenway. The Panthers opened the season with a 15-13 overtime win at Page.

Swartwood said the Longhorns’ goal is to keep improving like they have each week in the early going.

“The plays just look a little bit crisper now,” he said of the offense after two weeks practicing the new alinement. “We’ve been able to add three to four plays each week. We’ll look to add three to four plays again this week. We look to be solid on offense and keep doing what we’re doing on defense, flying to the ball.”

Swartwood praised the job Taylor’s done as the defensive coordinator in his third season in that role.

“Coach Taylor dials these boys in,” Swartwood said. “He spends a lot of time on the weekends just breaking film down, making sure we have our keys initiated and ready to go.

“It hadn’t been there the first two weeks. We played some really good teams the first two weeks. And I think we’re seeing our team evolve each week and seeing them get better each week, each play.

“So I couldn’t be happier with the defensive play and can’t say enough about my coaches - Miles Huff in the secondary, Denver White and Joe Perone helping the linebackers, Chris Taylor calling it, Bryan Burke at the D-line and you get Terrance Readus and Ben Kreiger out there as well. We’re very fortunate to have a lot of guys that are focused on our team for coaching and focused as players.”