Payson Arsonist Heading To Prison

A Payson woman who set a vehicle on fire last year, was recently sentenced to several years in prison for arson.

Deborah Lynn Olson, 54, pleaded guilty to attempted arson of a structure. Olson both pleaded guilty and was sentenced by Judge Gary Scales on Aug. 19, electing not to complete a pre-sentence report with the probation department.

On March 24, 2015, deputies with the Gila County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a vehicle fire.

Deputies spoke with the victim and a witness said Olson set the vehicle on fire.

Through the investigation, deputies learned that Olson had admitted to the arson multiple times during voice mails and through text messages, according to Deputy Gila County Attorney Matthew Greve, who prosecuted the case.

Scales sentenced Olson to two years in the Arizona Department of Corrections. She must also pay the victim and insurance company more than $11,000 in restitution.