Trump, Clinton Neck And Neck In Az

Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton is neck and neck with Republican nominee Donald Trump in Arizona, according to a recent poll conducted by behavior research polling company, OH Predictive Insights.

In a survey of 728 likely Democrat, Republican, Independent and non-declared voters across Arizona, based on projected 2016 general election turnout, Democrat Hillary Clinton is leading by 1 percent, well within the margin of error over Republican Donald Trump. (Numbers may not equal 100 percent due to rounding.)

In the last six presidential contests, Arizona was won by a Republican five times. The last Democratic candidate to carry Arizona was Bill Clinton two decades ago in 1996.

“Donald Trump continues to slowly increase his numbers, coming to a near virtual tie here in Arizona,” Mike Noble, managing partner of OH Predictive Insights and chief pollster, said.

“Typically, during an election year, Arizona gets little-to-no attention in a presidential contest but this election year appears to be an enigma.

“Hillary Clinton’s Demo­cratic vote is more consolidated compared to Donald Trump’s Republican vote, 83 to 73 percent,” said Noble. “Surprisingly, the gender gap between the two candidates is nearly non-existent in Arizona, with Clinton leading Trump by 4 percent with female voters.”

Methodology: This survey employed live callers and automated phones which was completed by OH Predictive Insights on Aug. 25-27 from a 2016 general election sample. Poll was weighted to reflect likely general election turnout. The sample size was 728 completed surveys, with a MoE of ± 3.63 percent with 23 percent cellphones/77 percent landlines.