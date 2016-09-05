Trump, Clinton Neck And Neck In Az

Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton is neck and neck with Republican nominee Donald Trump in Arizona, according to a recent poll conducted by behavior research polling company, OH Predictive Insights.
In a survey of 728 likely Democrat, Republican, Independent and non-declared voters across Arizona, based on projected 2016 general election turnout, Democrat Hillary Clinton is leading by 1 percent, well within the margin of error over Republican Donald Trump. (Numbers may not equal 100 percent due to rounding.)
In the last six presidential contests, Arizona was won by a Republican five times. The last Democratic candidate to carry Arizona was Bill Clinton two decades ago in 1996.
“Donald Trump continues to slowly increase his numbers, coming to a near virtual tie here in Arizona,” Mike Noble, managing partner of OH Predictive Insights and chief pollster, said.
“Typically, during an election year, Arizona gets little-to-no attention in a presidential contest but this election year appears to be an enigma.
“Hillary Clinton’s Democratic vote is more consolidated compared to Donald Trump’s Republican vote, 83 to 73 percent,” said Noble. “Surprisingly, the gender gap between the two candidates is nearly non-existent in Arizona, with Clinton leading Trump by 4 percent with female voters.”
Methodology: This survey employed live callers and automated phones which was completed by OH Predictive Insights on Aug. 25-27 from a 2016 general election sample. Poll was weighted to reflect likely general election turnout. The sample size was 728 completed surveys, with a MoE of ± 3.63 percent with 23 percent cellphones/77 percent landlines.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Requires free registration
Posting comments requires a free account and verification.
Or login with:
OpenID