Another Day Care Option

Editor:

This is response to a recent article about local preschools in the Payson area. The article failed to include the preschool at the Nazarene Church on Tyler Parkway.

Safe Haven CDC has successfully prepared students for kindergarten since 2008 with a Bible-based Christian curriculum. The preschool hours are 8:45 to noon. The day care hours are 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. and are for children 3 years of age and potty trained. Safe Haven offers an after school program for students up to 10 years of age as well. Fees are dependent on the number of hours at Safe Haven and if there is more than one child.

Safe Haven is a state-licensed and DES-licensed day care which includes ongoing training for the teachers. With the close proximity to the Payson Community Garden and the Majestic Rim Retirement Living Center the students are fortunate to be able to walk on field trips to see “a garden grow,” pick from the pumpkin patch and entertain seniors while trick or treating.

Additional information can be obtained by calling 928-468-6924.

Judy Prince