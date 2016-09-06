Cert And Races Bolster Emergency Responses

Gila County Com­munity Emergency Response Team (CERT) and Radio Amateur Civil Emergency Service (RACES) volunteers are an integral piece of emergency preparedness and response in Gila County.

“Our emergency response volunteers are crucial to Gila County’s ability to respond swiftly and effectively during a crisis,” says District Three Supervisor John Marcanti.

RACES, the newer of the two volunteer groups, is open to all licensed amateur radio operators. RACES volunteers, under the direction of Gila County Emergency Management, provide communications support for various public agencies. RACES volunteers can help facilitate inter-operability between agencies during an emergency. Because different agencies often use different radio frequencies, RACES volunteers can act as a sort of switchboard, connecting first responders via radio in the field to the Gila County Emergency Operations Center.

Recently, a communications vehicle was donated to Gila County Emergency Management by the state of Arizona. This vehicle is a small RV designed specifically for emergency response and equipped with numerous multi-band, multi-frequency radios, Internet, satellite, and other features. It can be deployed by Emergency Management and staffed by RACES volunteers during an emergency, either to facilitate communication between emergency responders or enable communication in areas where the capability doesn’t exist.

Gila County’s Emergency Manager Todd Whitney explains that in the wake of the recent Cedar Creek Fire, RACES was tasked with working with the White Mountain Apache Tribe to identify ways to increase communication in the area around Cedar Creek and Carrizo using technologies that Gila County currently has in play.

Similarly, CERT programs are a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) initiative designed to encourage emergency preparedness and response activities at the local level. CERT chapters, like the two in Gila County, must be registered with FEMA. CERT volunteers are educated about disaster preparedness and experienced in basic disaster response skills, such as fire safety, light search and rescue, team organization and disaster medical operations. CERT volunteers are trained to assist others in their community following a disaster when professional responders are not immediately available to help.

For example, Whitney says that the Red Cross recently expressed interest in working with Gila County’s CERT teams to provide initial shelter support. This means that if there were a need to set up a local facility as an emergency shelter, Gila County CERT volunteers would be trained to begin establishing the shelter while Red Cross staff were still on the way to the site. CERT also supports community events like the July 4th fireworks in Payson and the Fire on the Rim Mountain Bike Race in Pine. “They’re very good to the community,” says Whitney. “They have a lot of community ties.”

Whitney explains that with events like the bike race in Pine, CERT uses the same incident management process as if they were going out on a fire or earthquake. Gila County employs the National Incident Management System (NIMS) protocol, which facilitates cooperation across agencies by ensuring that the structure and roles at the local level match those at the state and federal level. Gila County’s Emergency Operations Plan (EOP) reflects the NIMS guidelines as well. Gila County CERT and RACES are both included in the EOP.

Whitney is proud of the community input that went into the plan’s most recent iteration. “We had people in the chairs giving their input, which is huge to keep the whole community on the same page,” he says.

Supervisor Marcanti was involved in the recent five-year update to Gila County’s Community Wildfire Protection Plans (CWPPs) and was impressed with the way that Gila County’s CERT members took part in the process. “CERT really helped out and contributed,” says Marcanti. “They help in any way they can.”

Both Marcanti and Whitney were proud of the range of stakeholders that came to the table to collaborate on the CWPPs.

“What we do is all about people,” says Whitney. “Why do we write plans? We write plans to support and protect people and people’s interests — their financial interest and their own person,” says Whitney.

To become a RACES member, contact Carl Melford at 928-425-3231 ext. 878 or email cmelford@gilacountyaz.gov.For more information about CERT in the Payson area contact Mac Feezor at 602-684-5363 or email mac_feezor@msn.com.